Janne Reitala has worked as the court physician of three presidents and spent his career in primary care and intensive care. After the day's work, he has changed his tracksuits into tracksuits and coached Toukola Teräksen's young soccer players.

Three the last president has been accompanied by an invisible man on foreign trips. That has been the duty of the court physician: to be available when needed.

Janne Reitalan the name has been on display mostly when the president's office has informed about the president's state of health. Then he has often been mentioned as the second doctor who signed the statement.