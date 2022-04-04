Work The Japanese Takamoto Katsuta moved to Finland in pursuit of a dream – he praises Finns for a character trait that usually doesn’t come to mind first

Takamoto Katsuta wants to make his dream come true and one day drive the rally world championship. That is why he moved to Finland.

Jyväskylä

Toyota to the premises of the rally stable in Jyväskylä, Jyskä, there is no marching from there. The doors are visibly locked from the outside.

Spring Day shows its best side when Takamoto Katsuta turns his car to the yard of the area. During the Japanese rally, he digs the keys out of his pocket and directs his guests inside.

Katsua moves around Toyota’s premises like at home – and that’s what he is.

Katsuta first came to Finland and Jyväskylä seven years ago. Four-time world rally champion Tommi Mäkinen took him under his wing. Katsuta drove rallies on Subaru in Finland and Latvia.

In 2016–2019, Katsuta competed in the Tommi Mäkinen Racing team at the Ford Fiesta in the small class of the World Rally Championship in WRC2.

In the winter of 2018, he won the Swedish World Rally Championship in the WRC2 class. It was a sensation from a Japanese driver.

Mäkinen’s dream was to raise the first Japanese to the World Rally Championship. The project was successful: Katsuta has been running at the main level since 2020.

Last year, he drove second in the traditional Safari Rally in Kenya.

“It’s a great memory and my best investment. All rallies are different, ”says Katsuta.

In particular, he says he likes fast rallies such as Finland, Estonia and Sweden. In Kenya, competition focuses more on car durability than necessarily speed.

Bridge during the season, look for a full run in the second team of Toyota’s factory garage. He doesn’t drive from the markers, but in the World Championships for drivers, he has collected 18 points in two races and is nicely in sixth place overall.

The drivers driving from the manufacturers’ designated World Championships are Kalle RovanperäWelsh Elfyn Evans and Esapekka Laplandwho takes turns in the French world champion Sébastien Ogierin with driving position.

I watch the season start in eighth place in Monte Carlo. In February, he finished fourth in the Swedish World Rally Championship. Next up is the Croatian competition in late April.

“Not such a bad start. Could have gone better. I’m glad I finished in both rallies. I made silly mistakes, but I learned to drive more and I get more self-confidence, ”Katsuta says and politely offers coffee.

Takamoto Take a look at Toyota’s rally stable in Jyväskylä. Next door is the car that Sébastien Ogier drove in the Finnish World Rally Championship last year.

At first Katsuta lived in a hotel in Jyväskylä. In the 2017 season, he shared the apartment with an experienced map reader Marko Salmisen with.

In 2019, Katsuta moved to his own apartment near the port of Jyväskylä in Lutakko, when his wife also moved to Finland with his little daughter. Now the family still has a five-month-old boy.

“It was a big change to move to Finland. I didn’t speak English well. It’s easier all the time now, ”says Katsuta.

He also speaks some Finnish, but the rally language is English. The coach I look at is Irish Aaron Johnston.

“My three and a half year old daughter already speaks good Finnish. She learns it in kindergarten and screams all the time, ”the sympathetic look laughs and shows signs of speaking with her fingers.

“I love Finnish nature, forests and lakes.”

From the background Katsuta is a former track motorist. He started karting at the age of twelve. Karting ended in 2014 when he became interested in his father’s sport of rally driving.

Esapekka Lapland also has a go-kart background, as well Teemu Sunisellawhich Hyundai recently hired for the WRC2 World Championship this season.

I’m looking at Dad Norihiko is Japan’s eight-time rally champion.

Last year, at the same time as Takamoto drove fourth in the World Rally Championship in Portugal, Father Norihiko drove second in the local race in Kyōtango, Japan. The distance between the father and the son was 10,700 miles.

“My parents didn’t pressure me to drive, but the pace has always interested me. I wanted to try karting. I think it has also been helpful in the rally. Dad’s example was one of the reasons I went to the rally, ”Katsuta says.

Takamoto’s grandfather has also driven a rally.

Takamoto Katsuta is from Nagoya, a city of 2.3 million people west of Tokyo. Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker, is headquartered in a neighboring city.

The last World Rally Championship this season will also be run in the Nagoya area. Due to the corona pandemic, it has not been possible to run the World Rally Championship in Japan, even though it has been on the race calendar before.

“The rally route runs just five miles from my home. So I have two home rallies, Jyväskylä and Japan, ”says Katsuta.

Kalle Rovanperä also has two home rallies. Rovanperä, who leads the World Championships, lives in Tallinn.

“We are good friends with Kalle. Even though he is eight years younger than me, I appreciate him a lot. I have never seen the same kind of natural talent. I think he will still win the world championship. I have the same dream, ”Katsuta says.

The Estonian World Rally Championship will be held in July, the Finnish race in the Jyväskylä region on 5-7 July. August. I look at the former home corners run from 10 to 13. November.

“I’m looking forward to finally being able to drive in Japan and not have to cancel the race this year.”

In Japan, Katsuta got to visit at the turn of the year.

“At first I was homesick in Finland, but no longer.”

“I could stay in Finland permanently. It depends a lot on what my son wants at the time, ”says Takamoto Katsuta on the shores of Lake Jyväsjärvi.

Toyota returned to the World Rally Championship under the leadership of Mäkinen in 2017 after a long break. At that time, all the drivers in the team were Finns: Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hänninen and Lapland.

Now Latvala is Toyota’s team manager. Hänninen is a test driver and I look at a personal trainer.

“I am grateful to Juho and Jari-Mat for the help I received. Both support me and help. I appreciate them. Juho is an excellent coach. He knows the car and the rules, ”Katsuta praises.

Hänninen says I look forward to a lot in the last year and a half. The Japanese have gained more self-confidence and driving skills have increased.

“He’s got his own head and found confidence in car adjustments and tire choices. Takamoto no longer asks so much about what others are doing, ”says coach Hänninen.

In Rally, Hänninen goes through special tests with Katsuta in advance and discusses solutions.

“He wants to succeed, no longer just participate in rallies. Success does not stick to ambition or momentum, but more certainty is required, ”says Hänninen.

In Finland Katsuta says he has learned to appreciate nature and people in particular. He likes to ski and bike.

“I love Finnish nature, forests and lakes. I feel at home and safe. The Finns are a motorsport people and friendly. I see no reason why I could stay here with my family permanently, ”Katsuta thinks.

“The future depends a lot on what my son wants to do in his time. I like it here.”