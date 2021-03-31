Work The government is proposing a law to improve the position of foreign berry pickers – Avi will begin to monitor the conditions of pickers

Exploitation has emerged in wild berry picking, at worst human trafficking. The government is proposing a law to improve the position of foreign pickers. In future, the labor protection authority will monitor the conditions of the pickers, even if the pickers are not employees.

Government submit to Parliament a law intended to improve the situation of foreign wild berry pickers.

The law prepared by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy aims to improve the legal status and earning potential of pickers and to level the playing field for companies in the sector. The change in the law is due to the fact that in recent years the use of pickers has emerged in wild berry picking, at its worst, human trafficking. HS wrote on the subject last fall, among other things.

One one of the significant changes in the new law is that compliance with the law would be monitored by the labor protection authority insofar as supervision is not the responsibility of another competent authority. The amendment would therefore bring wild berry pickers under the control of the employment protection authority, even if they were not, in principle, in the position of an employee.

In the current situation, the occupational safety and health authority has not been considered competent to monitor the conditions of wild berry pickers.

“Because foreign berry pickers are not considered to be employed, but to act as a kind of entrepreneur, their legal status is currently largely unregulated from a legislative perspective,” the ministry’s press release describes.

The legal status of wild berry pickers was controversial during the preparation. According to HS, the reform stood still for a moment as the Left Alliance demanded the status of worker for wild berry pickers.

From Since 2014, efforts have been made to improve the conditions of pickers through letters of intent and the procedure between the authorities and companies purchasing berries.

However, the ministry’s statement states that the problem has been the “weak binding nature of letters of intent and the slow response of the procedure to malpractice”. The new law provides for the rights of pickers, the obligations of companies, the enforcement of their compliance and the penalties for non-compliance. The obligations of companies would remain roughly the same as they are now, but they would be laid down in a more binding and precise way.

“With this legislation, we ensure that Finnish rules of the game are followed in berry picking. The letter of intent applied in wild berry picking has significantly improved the situation, but the operation also needs binding legislation. The need for new legislation is obvious, ”said the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) says in a press release.

New the law would also provide companies with an absolute ban on charging berry pickers for recruitment services and orientation. In addition, companies would have a duty to cooperate to improve the collection result.

Under the new law, a company that buys berries should be trustworthy. According to the bill, the assessment of reliability is affected by whether the provisions of the law to be enacted have been complied with in business activities. In addition, it is checked whether the company has properly handled taxes and other payments and whether it has the financial capacity to organize its operations. The Tax Administration’s Gray Economy Clearing Unit can be used to assess reliability.

“Unless the trader is trustworthy, he could not invite collectors to the country or provide them with accommodation and collection equipment with the intention of buying from them the natural products they collected. Otherwise, the law would not affect the status or obligations of those who buy natural products from collectors, ”the press release states.