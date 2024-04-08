Work | “Teletext TV was a salvation for me” – Matti Rämö was drifting into trouble until he found the job of his dreams

You could almost say that the Finnish teletext tradition is now dependent on one man. And that man is here: Yleisradio's “Mister Text TV” Matti Rämö.

Yleisradio You will be the first to meet in the lobby of Mediatalo Teemu Keisteri i.e. Windows95man with his tiny jean shorts and hairy legs.

We have not come to meet Finland's Eurovision representative, but our country's only full-time teletext reporter.

But what are these now: Windows 95, teletext, Nokian 3310, worm game, denim overalls, crepe irons, Nylon Beat… Breaths from the past.

Or so I've imagined.

To the lobby our interviewee arrived Matti Rämö quickly corrects my perception of teletext as a relic of history. According to Rämö, who has worked with the service for more than 20 years, teletext is still booming.

The number of users also speaks for itself: about 1.2 million Finns watch teletext weekly and about 780,000 every day. For many, it is as much a part of the morning routine as a cup of coffee and a shave.

Teletext is a clear and condensed counterforce to the information boom. When the world is in turmoil, it offers something permanent, familiar and safe.

“In that sense, teletext is actually a bigger and more current medium than it is.”

Rämö has often had a dream in which he desperately tries to update teletext pages, but they do not update.

Mightily text TV was the first to start operations in Finland in 1981.

Thanks to the service, ordinary people were able to browse the news from their home sofa according to their own schedules, which was something unimaginable at the time. The enthusiasm surprised retailers, who were struggling to get the coveted devices on sale quickly enough.

At first, the target group of teletext was the hard of hearing and the unemployed. You could use the service to browse vacancies. Even if the job didn't open up right away, teletext was thought to offer the unemployed a nice tinkering and pastime.

In the 1990s, Rämö, who had graduated from the University of Helsinki in the middle of the recession, was also without a nice touch. The development geography and Italian philology he studied were not real trump cards on the job market.

At some point, Rämö ended up on a course through the employment office, which taught digital skills. Through that, teletext entered the picture, of which he had already been a fan for a long time.

When talking about the meaning of teletext in his life, Rämö searches for his words, maybe even gets a little moved.

“Few people understand how hard long-term unemployment is,” he says.

“Text TV was a salvation for me. It's the one I live with more or less all the time. I feel that I am useful when I can create this kind of well-being for a large number of people.”

Befitting the style of a teletext reporter, Rämö does not use a smartphone, but an old Nokia.

In progress suddenly a large group of senior citizens with visitor cards around their necks walks past us during the interview. The group is led by a man who notices Rämö and excitedly points him out to the visitors.

“'Hey, may I introduce: Mister Text TV!”