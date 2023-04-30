continue thejob emergency in commerce and tourism. 36% of companies report having had difficulty finding staff this year. Difficulties which, in many cases, have not yet been overcome and which risk causing a ‘gap’ in the summer season now upon us, for which up to 100,000 more workers will be neededu. This was estimated by Confesercenti, on the basis of a survey administered to companies in the two sectors with SWG on the occasion of the May 1st celebrations. Also holding back work in the two sectors is the lack of candidates, a factor indicated by 28% of businesses having difficulty finding them. A shortage that companies attribute to the view of seasonality as precariousness (61% of answers).

But most of all on young people, it weighs the commitment on public holidays and days before public holidays (60%) and the idea that in commerce and tourism there is little possibility of professional and economic growth (55%). What makes it difficult to find workers, however, is above all the mismatch, i.e. the misalignment between labor supply and demand. In fact, almost one out of two companies with personnel problems (46%) indicate the lack of candidates with adequate preparation as the main impediment.

A minor factor, on the other hand, is the economic one: only 19% report that they have not hired because no agreement on compensation has been found. Despite this, in order to overcome the problems, 43% of companies have relied precisely on the economic offer, in the form of an incentive (27%) or higher remuneration than the reference National Collective Labor Agreement (16%). 19%, however, turned to a private employment agency. 31%, however, still failed to find the necessary workers, and to address the shortage they plan to cut the services offered to customers.

“The problem of personnel shortages in commerce and tourism is increasingly pressing”, underlines Confesercenti. “To solve it, we need to guarantee greater contractual flexibility and strengthen active and training policies. If confirmed, the measures envisaged by the work decree, on which we appreciated the discussion with the associations conducted by the Government, go in the right direction”.

The cut in the tax wedge is good, but according to the association ”it would also be appropriate to detax future contractual increases relating to the comparatively more representative national collective bargaining agreements, also in consideration of the fact that the negotiating tables of the tertiary and tourism national collective agreements are open, which impact on more of 8 million workers. Also to be reintroduced are vouchers and, in a simplified form compared to the past, job sharing, also eliminating the ceiling of minimum hours that many National Collective Labor Agreements still impose for part-time workers. For tourism seasonal workers, an ad hoc decree would be needed, with measures such as the tax credit for companies to support board and lodging for seasonal workers and thus favor interregional mobility”.

On this, bilaterality could also be involved. The priority, however, is to act on active policies: the meeting between supply and demand cannot be left to private initiative and word of mouth. Training also needs to be reviewed: a stable relationship between school and work must be restored to facilitate the entry of young people into our sectors. Furthermore, the flow decrees remain inadequate, with click days always taking place when the season has already begun. It is also necessary to facilitate the training of workers in the countries of origin, allowing the entry of subjects already trained outside the established quotas”.