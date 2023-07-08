Mexico is one of the countries with the most fatigue due to work stresseven surpassing the United States and China.

Our country since before the pandemic already suffered from this condition in its workersa 75 percent of those who work in some company or business already suffered from this employment situation.

burnout syndromeof work stress either occupational burnout is reflected in the person through a emotional and physical wearWorkers suffer of a deep exhaustion.

And there are several factors that promote this phenomenon in people, a bad working environment where you work, fear of being fired and the uncertainty in the economic.

The low wages, lack of benefitsthe imperious need to have several jobs at the same time, workplace harassment and abuse among other factors makes the figures of stress and work fatigue increase every day all over the world, including our country.

According to the World Health Organization work stress has been identified as a group of emotional, psychological, cognitive and behavioral reactions in the face of professional demands that exceed the knowledge and skills of the worker to perform optimally.

Undoubtedly, there are risks and consequences of work stress for people, you can feel increase in blood pressure and heart rate, muscle tension, anger, irritability, depression, difficulty solving a problem and decrease in productivityamong others.

The result of the demands at work can lead to a greater risk of back, neck, and shoulder problems, emotional exhaustion, risk of cardiovascular mortality, morbidity from hypertension, headaches, digestive disorders, and appearance of low back pain.

The International Labor Organization has mentioned theIncreased job stress and some work-related mental illnesses with technological, social and economic factors, the excess of information, intensification of work and pressures on a temporary basis, the demand for mobility and flexibility to “always be available” due to the technology of new mobile phones and the fear of job loss.

This problem of health need to be addressed, because the person not only feels physically and mentally exhausted, but also unappreciated, resentful, hopeless and unmotivatedwhich can gradually affect their performance, but also their health, their quality of life and their interpersonal relationships.

The companies, institutions and workplaces must pay attention to this problem and not see it as an expense, but as an investment that will generate physical, mental and emotional health in the collaborator that will result in a better work environment and productivity.

It is necessary promote self-care and healthy habits how to do exercisea good nutrition, suitable hours, breaks, attend to the emotions of the collaboratoramong other actions that go in search of a better quality of life for the person.

An adequate leadership in the company towards the collaborators and workers is essential for the development and fulfillment of the objectives.

Create channels of communication and empathy with the worker is fundamental, in this way it is possible to find the necessary confidence to be more effective in meeting the objectives.

The boss must trust his team, in their technical and professional capacity, train them and keep their level of work updated, let them grow and develop their talents, if the human team is cared for there will be support and there will be no limits to achieve the goals in the company or institution.

As the golden rule says: “Let’s treat others as we would like to be treated”, that would be nice in the chain of command of the companies, institutions and organizations.

