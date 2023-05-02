Work, the lack of seasonal workers is a problem that needs to be solved quickly

Work: here is a not far-fetched proposal. We are short of seasonal staff and it is a problem that needs to be resolved quickly. As? With the “seasonal voucher”. What is it and how does it work? The concept of the voucher is known to all: the basic fact is 100, 80 goes to the employee, net of taxes, and 20 to social security and insurance institutions, nothing else is due to the employers, they will have the taxation with the earnings received and obviously declared. The data, which cannot be refuted, are those of the Minister of Labor Maria Elvira Calderone, who states that there are about one million places available.

So I take the data for granted and immediately move on to the numbers. If a voucher of 2,000 euros net per month is assigned to each seasonal worker, the total amounts to 2 billion, which with the current multiplier becomes 37 billion and 720 million euros, good for the economy and for the GDP. Now, as far as seasonal players are concerned, it doesn’t matter if they are 16 or 70 (and if you want non-dangerous prisoners included) years the important thing is that it is net of any taxation and that it does not accumulate with other income.

In this simple way, we will probably solve the problems of restaurant, B&B, bathing establishments or mountain or hill managers and of all activities related to seasonality, including related industries. Rather than seeing closed businesses… Nothing would weigh on our government and the economic return, due to the mere fact that the money earned will then be spent paying VAT on products and excise duties, the total would be around 11 billion and 316 million euros and given that financial resources are always sought in the coffers of the State, this is income that can be well spent. Surely this idea can be subject to improvement. Let us remember the Latin proverb: exilis nummus brevem parit missam – for those who pay little, mass is short.

Subscribe to the newsletter

