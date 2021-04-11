Abu Dhabi Police have set working hours for customer service centers at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, and for vehicle licensing service centers of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector during the holy month of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and for vehicle technical inspection service stations during The holy month is according to the following:

The working hours for light vehicles are 24 hours at the Al Salamah building station in Abu Dhabi, and from 7 am to 6 pm in the Safety Building in Mussafah, except for Saturdays, so the work hours are from ten in the morning to four in the afternoon, and in the safety buildings, the world of cars and within Abu Dhabi from eight o’clock In the morning to four in the afternoon and from eight in the evening to two in the morning, except on Saturdays from ten in the morning until four in the afternoon, in the safety building in Samha, it is from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon, except on Saturdays from ten in the morning until four in the afternoon.

The working hours in each of the safety buildings in Baniyas, Yas Mall, the safety building in Khalifa A, and the Dye Permits Office – Al-Istiqlal will be within one period from ten in the morning until four in the afternoon.

And at the technical inspection stations in Al-Ain “in the safety building in Falaj Hazaa 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and in the safety building in Al-Bateen, on two periods from eight in the morning to two in the afternoon and from eight in the evening to two in the morning except on Saturdays from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon, and in the safety buildings in all From Ramah, Al-Wagan, Al-Faqaa, and Masaken from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon, and in the Al-Salamah building, in more than two periods, from eight in the morning to two in the afternoon, and from eight in the evening to two in the morning.

In Al Dhafra City, all technical inspection stations are working from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon, except for the Al Salamah building in Zayed City from eight in the morning until six in the evening, except for Saturdays from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon.

As for the technical inspection stations for heavy vehicles “Aman” in Abu Dhabi, working hours at the Technical Inspection Center in Musaffah are from eight in the morning to six in the evening and from eight in the evening until one in the morning except on Saturdays from ten in the morning to four in the afternoon, and in the technical examination center – Al-Mafia from eight in the morning until Six in the evening.

In the city of Al Ain, the working hours are set in two shifts at the Technical Inspection Center – from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon and from eight in the evening to ten in the morning, while the working hours of the technical examination centers in each of the cataract, fall and heir are from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

