After the racing season, bulldozers and workers returned to work on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which in the winter season will complete the renovations begun last year.

As widely documented, the Ardennes track already 12 months ago kicked off various track renewal operations – which hosted the 24h motorcycle race for the first time in 2022 – with escape routes and other precautions, but also beyond out.

For the GT World Challenge 24h Spa, when Motorsport.com was present in Belgium, we were able to appreciate the majesty of the brand new grandstand which was built between ‘Eau-Rouge’ and ‘Raidillon’ in place of the famous chalet.

A large structure which, if you go to sit in the highest seats, guarantees not only the view from the exit of the first curve, ‘La Source’, and of the two variants it overlooks, but also the opposite ‘Bus Stop’ which enter the main straight.

Photo by: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

In July, just in the section adjacent to the descent after ‘La Source’, there was only a small dirt hill and fenced off for the classic ‘work in progress’, which from 10 October has resumed to give rise to another large grandstand for spectators, who will be able to count on 4,104 seats to enjoy the motor shows.

In addition, there will also be panoramic terraces with an additional 3,139 seats and a box area will also be present inside the grandstands, practically doubling what was the capacity of the previous structure.

“I am happy to be able to once again offer a modernized infrastructure to welcome spectators in the Endurance area – said the CEO of the Spa track, Amaury Bertholomé – The works will be completed during the 2022-2023 winter break and the continues to be a structure at the top of capacity and excellence”.

“The layout of the paddocks is also part of the investments needed to host our organizers of sporting events and competitions in optimal conditions”.

The completion of the works, which also include the paddock area for the arrangement of the Rohon stream – which in recent years had flooded due to heavy rains flooding the track – is scheduled for April 2023, although today there was a slowdown due to to a heavy snowfall, which brought an early Christmas to the circuit!