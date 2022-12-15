Work | Research: Large companies are now fighting a record-breaking battle for labor

According to OP, the employment effect of large companies has weakened for three consecutive years.

Big companies the competition for specialist skills is record-breakingly fierce, according to OP’s survey of large companies. 98 percent of the large companies that responded to the survey say that they experience fierce competition for talent in their industry.

According to OP, the proportion of people experiencing talent competition has increased by 12 percentage points in one year and by 20 percentage points since two years ago.

The respondents say that the shortage of workers can become an obstacle to growth plans, and more than every second large company says that the competition for talent threatens the company’s operations. The skills shortage is estimated to be the company’s second biggest vulnerability. Only the acceleration of inflation will pass, and smaller vulnerabilities are considered to be, for example, supply chain problems and energy availability difficulties.

There are also opposite views: almost a third of the respondents consider the fight for good factors as an opportunity instead of a threat.

OP corporate bank managing director Katja Keitaanniemi says in the announcement that there are big differences between industries in the skills shortage. For example, there is a shortage of workers in the service industries, and the shortage of specialists in the telecommunications industry is accelerating.

“In some SMEs, investments have had to be postponed due to a lack of talent,” he says.

The estimates of the large companies that responded to the survey on investments in personnel development almost halved from last year. The research shows that the shortage of workers is solved more by recruiting external experts than by developing our own personnel.

According to Keitaanniemi, in the future, companies will have to think even more about ways to retain and engage employees.

The OP says that the employment effect of large companies has weakened for three consecutive years. Similarly, the projected increase in the number of personnel has decreased from the previous year’s estimates.

This fall, 199 people from 139 Finnish or Finnish large companies responded to OP’s annual survey on the situation of large companies. The research partner is the NIBS think tank.

The study will be published in its entirety in January.