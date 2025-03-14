03/14/2025



Updated at 4:10 p.m.





The unemployed will not have to finally submit the income statement to continue charging their monthly benefit, as the Ministry of Labor had initially announced, although in the end it has changed criteria. Of course, it will only be this time, at the gates of the 2024 rental campaign. The department led by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has decided to exempt these citizens with accounts with the Treasury to receive their unemployment, as stated in a criterion published by the SEPE this Friday.

In that text, the Public State Employment Service will not require at least this year the presentation of the IRPF corresponding to the last exercise to the receivers of unemployment. If they do not, because they do not convey them fiscally, they will not see the collection of the benefit suspended. In any case, the obligation to submit the declaration will remain in force for the campaign next yearaccording to government sources, provided that the opposite is not decided in the coming months. Work justifies this change in criteria because the rule entered into force on November 1, 2024, and, therefore, “during the first ten months” of last year “the obligation had not existed” and It would only affect the perceptors of unemployment or subsidy of the last two months.

In principle the government had foreseen this new tax obligation It will be applied in the exercise of 2025, the Executive has changed criteria taking into account that the norm of the subsidy entered into force on November 1, 2024, and, therefore, during the first ten months of the fiscal year of last year there would not have been the obligation.

From the Ministry of Labor they had launched this novelty, announced last year, to achieve greater control of the benefits, one of the department’s insistence to monitor aid such as unemployment or subsidy benefit. They also anticipated that they did it to ensure that the perceptors of these income could benefit from having to submit the statement, since if they did not do it because they were not obliged to be left part of what corresponded to them fiscally.









This work decision comes just a few weeks after the conflict generated with the Ministry of Finance on account of the taxpi taxation for those who charge the new interprofessional minimum salary (SMI). On this occasion, the Department of the First Vice President, María Jesús Montero, has decided Do not update the tax tablesas did other years when the SMI was uploaded, so a part of the more than two million perceptors of this type of salaries will have to pay some 300 euros of 700 euros per year that the salary will upload.

Since work, they had been contrary to this lack of update, in front of the Treasury, where they emphasize what the SMI has increased in the last six years – 60%, remember – with what at some point they would have to begin to pay. The clash between government partners has led to add to present a law proposition To exempt these citizens from taxation, together with the initiatives presented in this regard by PP and Podemos, whose process is still pending in Congress.