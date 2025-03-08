At the same time that half the world tries to become a profile so as not to become an easy objective for the tariff offensive triggered by the Trump administration in the first days of what is announced as a stormy four -year mandate, Yolanda Diaz’s Ministry of Labor keeps half a dozen files open Some of the most famous American multinational to make them pay an economic reparation for the dismissals or closures of work centers executed in Spain in recent years.

American business fabric giants as Nike, Ralph Lauren, the industrial company Honeywell, The UPS Logistics Giant, Coca Cola or the Matrix of the Bumble appointment application have been or are being required by the Ministry of Labor to pay the economic contribution to the public treasury that is expected in the so -called telephone amendment, which since 2012 forces large companies with benefits that make collective layoff years.

According to the latest information published by the Ministry of Labor, corresponding to the exercise of 2023, at the end of that exercise This compensation had already been formally claimed Economic to Nike, Ralph Lauren and UPS, who had a file open from the previous year, while the circumstances of the adjustments made by Honeywell were analyzing, by Coca Cola Europacific Partners, the European branch of the great American multinational, and the matrix of the Bumble’s appointment app to determine if it also proceeds to claim any amount for their personnel adjustments or not.

In the case of these last three, as with 16 other companies, the department directed by Yolanda Díaz is valuing different situations as if they are affected or not by the norm, the calculation of the economic contribution or the allegations presented by the companies.









Millionaire penalties

Nike agreed in 2021 an adjustment of its workforce in Spain within the framework of a global restructuring process promoted by its then executive director John Donahoe, which in principle was going to imply the reduction of more than 50% of its workforce in Spain, 101 workers, but which finally remained in 80. Also the months immediately following the pandemic He undertook an ERE of 10% of the workforce, about 40 employees, which mainly affected administrative staff, also within the framework of a global readjustment advised by the fall in losses of the firm.

In 2021 the UPS parcel distribution firm presented an ERE “to promote sustainable growth”, which affected 160 workers and meant the relocation of some of them and the company’s departure from 118 workers, according to the official information of the company’s results.

In all these cases, work has claimed companies An economic reparation for costs For the public treasury of these layoffs through the controversial telephone clause, which on the one hand compensates for the State for the costs induced by these dismissals but on the other it is seen as an inhibitor for the establishment of business projects in the country.

The information that is updated every year about the performance of this instrument provided by the Ministry of Labor reveals that since 2012 more than a hundred companies have had to go through the layouts undertaken in Spain (31,029), which has resulted in claims for an amount of 1,040 million euros of which the treasure has already raised 997 million.