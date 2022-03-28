Work Petter Kukkonen went in the same way as many 40-year-olds in working life – a bad mood took over the man: “Everything is given”

Petter Kukkonen announced in the middle of the Beijing Olympics that he would stop coaching forever, but now he has reconsidered the matter. Next, however, the combined long-time head coach focuses on writing a truth-based sports novel about the “anatomy of disappointment”.

Jyväskylä

Petter Kukkonen feels remorse for the past fifteen years, but time for each.

Already in December, Kukkonen decided not to continue his ten-year wash as the head coach of the Finnish national team. Prior to that, he coached the Estonian national team for five years.

A resident of Jyväskylä would have had a negotiable option for an additional year in his head coach contract, but the decision was upheld.

“I found out I didn’t have a fire to continue. He had to give up and leave a baton for the successor. The thoughts are twofold, giving up and waiting for something new to do, ”says Kukkonen, 40.

“I’ve been working with huge passion for years and wondering how it feels when it sometimes runs out. Now everything is given for this job. It’s human. ”

Kukkonen would not have continued as head coach, even if Finland had won a combined medal at the Beijing Olympics. The strongest trump card Ilkka Herola made Normal Hill his best jump of the season but flattened on the ski leg.

“The vision went completely, the body was numb, and couldn’t function,” Herola said.

“ “I was disappointed and I’m still.”

Kukkonen find two reasons why the generally well-skied Herola did not get a better result in sixth place. He was eighth on the hill.

“Ilkka was in Olympic condition, even in golden condition. The trail should have gone the other way. There was nothing wrong with the physical condition. Either the equipment was deceived or Ilkka’s body did not adapt to the high air level, ”says Kukkonen.

“I was disappointed and I am still. It’s annoying that in my time I didn’t get an Olympic medal in the combined. I thought to myself what I could have done differently. Athletes cannot be blamed. ”

During his head coaching season, Kukkonen’s athletes won one medal: Herola was at World Championship silver in Oberstdorf in 2021.

The previous medal was 14 years ago at the 2007 World Cup in Sapporo.

“I’m proud that people are interested in a small sport of sympathetic athletes.”

In Beijing Kukkonen has already said that he will never coach again. Now he takes his words back a little.

“It was given in emotional turmoil. I want to coach, but as a head coach, my role kept moving away from coaching all the time. I also wanted to take ski coaching in a direction where athletes take responsibility for their own training, under my guidance, of course. “

Unlike biathlon, for example, combined athletes are in national team coaching. In biathlon, the national team athletes have their own coaches.

Biathlon head coach Jonne Kähkönen has criticized the system of its own kind. He would have liked everyone to have practiced with the national team’s programs.

Kähkönen considered himself mainly a team leader or manager.

“I understand Jonne, even though I haven’t talked to her. I have a coach heart too. I don’t just want to book airline tickets. However, I myself led the system in that direction, ”says Kukkonen.

For a long time after the olympic season, Kukkonen’s jacket is empty. The season started in November in Ruka with a Finnish minor victory. The athletes were injured and ill.

“I thought I was already thinking that this is not my place. I dreamed I could pull some local team, there would be a bunch of athletes. ”

To succeed Kukkonen hopes either Kimmo from Savola or Antti Kuismaa, who has ended his career as a combined coach. He was in the team bronze medal in Olympic 2006 in Turin.

From 2008 to 2012, Savolainen served as the head coach of the combined national team, and he has also coached in Italy and Turkey.

“I would map out of those two. I would call them first, and that is also the will of the athletes. Athletes want to keep the system intact so that it doesn’t start to mess up. The foundation is strong, ”says Kukkonen.

“ “It would be nice to try something else.”

It may be that Kukkonen is starting to do something completely different from coaching. There is a new book in the work called The anatomy of disappointment (Docendo). A truth-based novel about the national team’s journey is scheduled to be published in early 2023.

In the novel, Kukkonen weighs the things around the athlete with a humorous approach. What is the right person behind an athlete or coach? How are disappointments handled?

Kukkonen has a lot of personal experience of these. However, there are no plot revelations.

“I have 30 to 40 pages of ready-made diary entries.”

A sequel to an ancient novel published in 2020 is also ready Olive trees never die. The publication of a novel about Alexander the Great’s father, Philip II, has recently been agreed with the publisher.

What about coaching? Have there been any offers?

“There has been something small but not about the right jobs. I may not continue to play sports, even though I have good networks, solid experience, and even displays. It would be nice to try something else. ”

Something another could be, for example, the apartment rental business that Kukkonen and his wife with an Estonian background started a dozen years ago.

The couple offers rental homes in Central Finland and Tallinn.

Kukkonen started investing in housing on a debt basis when he moved from Lieksa to Jyväskylä in 2004 to study at the Faculty of Sports Science. The sale of his own home later became capital for the business.

According to Kukkonen, the rental business is not yet a livelihood.

“Cash flows are still so small. Hiring has its own job, and it’s done on the side of your own work. It’s still a hobby. ”

Half of home rentals focus on helping immigrants and people who have lost their credit.

“Together, we’ll figure out how to get things done. It is considered that the rent will be paid and that the apartment will remain in good condition. People have to be helped, I’m not afraid of that. ”

At work during the season, Kukkonen brought up illegal modifications to the combined hill jumping suits. He received a warning from the International Ski Federation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Kukkonen suspected that the big combined countries are cheating in jump suits: the measurement situation of the body may be associated with features suggesting competitive manipulation.

“The same systems were visible as before. The whole thing got a little tidy up, especially on the special hill side. What was important was that the consciousness went through the whole field of the species in a strong way. ”

He hopes that with the start of the new four-year Olympics, the combined and hill jumping will be ready for big costume changes – without the rules.

“Still, I don’t think anything will change.”

As a sports coach Kukkonen is very analytical. He backs up the news of the day by reading a wealth of non-fiction.

Combined is a small sport with a mutually supportive community of athletes and coaches. Therefore, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is overwhelming.

What kind of relations do you have with Russian and Ukrainian combined athletes?

“Ukraine and Russia are on the outside because of their language skills, but I know the gang. Ukrainian athletes were good day acquaintances and coaches good friends. The Russians [eivät urheilijat] were vodka-red thunderstorms, ”says Kukkonen.

“Unfortunately, Russia does not seem to be getting rid of the curses of its history. It has a centuries-old tradition of not being able to rationalize its administrative structures. It is incomprehensible that an insensitive dictator can lead 145 million people and no one can do anything.”

Petter Kukkonen was on the team that won the World Championship gold in 2000.

On application Kukkonen will lift the gold medal of the 2000 World Youth Combined Team Championship from his shelf.

It took 22 years for Finland to win the same race this winter. So there is a future for the species.

So Kukkonen wants to believe, but it depends a lot on how the Finnish Ski Association reacts. There are three species under the umbrella of the union. Cross-country skiing dominates, downhill skiing and combined endeavors for the shortage of enthusiasts.

“It’s important to look to the future, young people and clubs. One of the areas for development is to have active clubs with a happy mood and a good atmosphere. ”