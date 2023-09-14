Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers, most of them from sub-Saharan African countries, line up in front of the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York City, to seek medical treatment at a small health center set up for this purpose. The waves of migrants coming across the US-Mexican land border put great pressure on the “democratic” New York authorities, which announced that they had exhausted most of their capabilities to house and support the waves of migrants arriving in the city. One official said that there was no longer any escape from issuing direct work permits to tens of thousands of asylum seekers, despite What a violation of federal law this entails! (Image from the New York Times service)
#Work #permits #refugees
Leave a Reply