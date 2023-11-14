You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Processing a work permit in the United States can be a complex and delicate process. One of the most common mistakes that can lead to the denial of the document is not signing the form properly.. This seemingly simple step is crucial and can make the difference between application success and failure.
Obtaining a work permit in the United States requires attention to details and carefully following the instructions provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis for its acronym in English). In addition to signing the form, applicants should pay attention to every step of the process, from accuracy of information to proper organization of the application package.
To process a work permit it is necessary to have legal non-immigrant status, plus a valid job offer from a US employer and meet the specific requirements of the type of work permit being requested.
The interested party must complete the Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. This can be done online and the confirmation page with the barcode must be printed. The application fee for a temporary work permit is US$410 (plus US$85 for biometric services).
The applicant must submit supporting documents demonstrating that they meet the requirements for the work permit they are applying for. You also need to make an appointment at the National Applicant Service Center (NCSC).
Any oversight can result in unnecessary delays or, in the worst case, denial of work permit application. The following tips will significantly increase the chances of your application being accepted and successfully processed.
Tips for submitting forms by mail to Uscis
Sign the form– U.S. immigration authorities require work permit applicants to sign the appropriate form in the designated signature space. Failure to meet this basic requirement may result in automatic rejection of the application. It is essential to remember that, although it may seem like a minor detail, the signature represents the applicant’s commitment to the veracity of the information provided.
- Complete accurately– Please use the most recent edition of the form and complete all information accurately and legibly.
- Details check– Verify that the form’s edition date and page numbers are visible on all sheets. Using the same edition of the form on all pages is essential.
- Package organization: When sending the package, organize the documents in the following order: check or money order, form G-1145 (if applicable), form G-28 (if applicable), main form and supplements, and finally, the supporting documents.
- Digital signature and error correction: Do not mail a form you have already filed online. If you write by hand, use black ink, and if you make a mistake, start over on a blank form.
- Correct filing fee– Make sure you pay the correct filing fee. Uscis will reject forms with incorrect or incomplete fees
- Organization and labeling: Do not use binders that cannot be easily disassembled. Label the package correctly and be sure to write the full address as indicated on the Uscis website.
- Sent succesfully– Send the package to the correct address according to the instructions on the form. Please keep a copy of the payment and the tracking number to verify the delivery status.
