Processing a work permit in the United States can be a complex and delicate process. One of the most common mistakes that can lead to the denial of the document is not signing the form properly.. This seemingly simple step is crucial and can make the difference between application success and failure.

Obtaining a work permit in the United States requires attention to details and carefully following the instructions provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis for its acronym in English). In addition to signing the form, applicants should pay attention to every step of the process, from accuracy of information to proper organization of the application package.

To process a work permit it is necessary to have legal non-immigrant status, plus a valid job offer from a US employer and meet the specific requirements of the type of work permit being requested.

The interested party must complete the Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. This can be done online and the confirmation page with the barcode must be printed. The application fee for a temporary work permit is US$410 (plus US$85 for biometric services).

The applicant must submit supporting documents demonstrating that they meet the requirements for the work permit they are applying for. You also need to make an appointment at the National Applicant Service Center (NCSC).

Any oversight can result in unnecessary delays or, in the worst case, denial of work permit application. The following tips will significantly increase the chances of your application being accepted and successfully processed.

Tips for submitting forms by mail to Uscis