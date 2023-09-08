The Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation of Rome is carrying out a study on the prevention and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders in internal video terminal operators which shows how a few simple exercises to be performed while remaining at the desk bring significant benefits. The exercises are suggested by the Policlinico’s team of physiotherapists through 14 video tutorials available on YouTube. According to the analysis of the preliminary results of the study, “it is possible to improve the prevention and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and obtain benefits for one’s quality of life, through the daily execution, during work breaks, of a few simple exercises”, underlines in a note the Campus Bio-Medico. A type of activity, that of those who work in front of the screen, which according to estimates on video terminal workers by the Italian Society of Occupational Medicine and Industrial Hygiene (Simlii), involved at least 16 million workers in Italy already in 2013.

From correct positioning in front of the monitor to relaxation and lengthening of the neck muscles, to stretching for the shoulders and back: the 14 video tutorials created by the physiotherapists of the Complex Physiotherapy Unit of the Bio-Medico Campus focus on these topics, available online on the YouTube channel, with the aim of verifying the effectiveness of a few simple exercises for the prevention and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders in internal video terminal operators, those workers engaged in activities involving the use of video terminals (Vdt), equipment equipped with screens alphanumeric and graphic, for at least 20 hours a week.

The analysis of the preliminary data of the study of the Roman Polyclinic, which began in March 2023, shows “an improvement in the articular excursion of the cervical spine on all planes of movement for the participants who performed the exercises for at least 8 weeks. Furthermore – it reports the study – from the analysis of the survey on the quality of life using the SF-36 scale (Short Form Health Survey), there is also an improvement in the assessment of general well-being”.

“When working several hours in front of a screen, it is essential to ensure that you maintain a correct position and perform regular exercises for relaxation and stretching of the spine in order to prevent and soothe musculoskeletal disorders”, commented Marco Bravi, coordinator of physiotherapists at the Foundation Polyclinic.

“It is important to underline that the exercises are not a therapy and do not replace more targeted interventions that only the doctor can suggest according to the specific pathologies. An evaluation by the general practitioner and the physiatrist is therefore always advisable”, concludes the Campus Bio-Medical.