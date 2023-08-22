LONDON (Reuters) – Generative artificial intelligence is unlikely to completely take over most people’s jobs, but it will automate part of their duties, allowing them to take on other tasks, a United Nations study said on Monday.

But she warned that clerical work is likely to be the most affected, and is likely to harm women’s jobs more, given the large proportion of women who work in this sector, especially in richer countries.

The explosion of interest in generative AI and chatbot applications has raised fears of job destruction, similar to what happened with the advent of moving assembly lines in the early 20th century and after the rise of mainframe computers in the 1950s.

The study, prepared by the International Labor Organization, concluded that “most jobs and industries are only partially vulnerable to automation. Thus, they are likely to be supplemented rather than replaced by artificial intelligence.”

This means that “the most important impact of technology is likely to be increased work”.

The study said that clerical work will be the profession most affected by generative artificial intelligence, which is capable of producing texts, images, sounds, animations, 3D models and other data, and it is expected that a quarter of work tasks will become highly vulnerable to potential automation.

The study stated that most other professions, such as managers and sales workers, are only marginally exposed.