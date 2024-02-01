Genoa – It will reopen on the morning of Saturday 3 February, two days earlier than expected at the start of the construction site, the entrance to the A12 of Genova Nervi towards Livorno. The access was closed last December 11th to allow Aspi to redevelop the safety barriers, an intervention which required approximately 8 weeks of work.

“The early reopening of the toll booth represents an excellent result, the result of intense work and the commitment to limit inconvenience for users as much as possible – declares the Infrastructure Councilor Giacomo Giampedrone – The scheduling of the works in this period of the year, shared before the start of the intervention with the Liguria Region and the Municipality of Genoa, had been established on the basis of the study of traffic volumes carried out by Aspi, which identified it as the most suitable for closing the entrance towards Livorno. The choice of scheduling the works during the Christmas period, made as part of the periodic technical table on the interventions planned on the Ligurian motorways, was a choice that allowed us to reach the months of more intense traffic typical of spring with smoother traffic on the A12, also in view of the next construction site dismantling plan for the Easter holidays. Obviously we thank all the citizens for the patience shown in the face of the inconvenience caused by the closure of the Nervi toll booth: the Region's commitment remains to stand alongside the citizens by informing them and communicating with the concessionaires to better modulate the construction sites – continues the councilor – This was a necessary intervention to guarantee the safety of its travellers the expected timetable was fully respected, demonstrating the effectiveness of the technical table which in recent years has allowed us to follow the progress of the works step by step”.

The rest of the interventions planned by Aspi on the ramp of the Genova Nervi toll booth – the Region also states – will not lead to closures or limitations on traffic entering and exiting the toll booth.