The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that it is currently studying the offers submitted by companies to implement the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, as the contract is scheduled to be awarded next May, after which work on the project will begin immediately, which is scheduled to be completed and officially opened to the public in September 9th, 2029.

The authority confirmed in a presentation about the project during the Middle East and North Africa Transport Conference and Exhibition, which was recently hosted by Dubai, that the Dubai Metro Blue Line includes three transit stations: Al Khor Station on the Green Line, Center Point Station on the Red Line, and Dubai International City Station ( 1), and an iconic station in the Dubai Creek Marina area. The number of overhead stations is nine, and five underground stations are below ground level.

It is expected that the number of Blue Line users in 2030 will reach about 200,000 passengers per day, rising to 320,000 passengers per day in 2040. The capacity of the Blue Line is estimated at about 56,000 passengers per hour in both directions, based on a transit time of about one and a half minutes.

The authority pointed out that the metro’s Blue Line will serve about one million people by 2040, while contributing to reducing traffic congestion by 20% in the areas through which it will pass, noting that the distance from Al Khor to Academic City is 21 kilometers divided into 10 stations, while the distance from Centrepoint It is nine kilometers to International City 1, divided into four stations.

The Roads and Transport Authority indicated that the trial operation of the Blue Line will take place during the year 2027, while it will be officially opened to the public on September 9, 2029, pointing out that the new line contributes to providing a direct link between Dubai International Airport and nine vital areas located along the line, including Mirdif, Al Warqaa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Marina, and Dubai Festival City, where the journey time is expected to range between 10 and 25 minutes.

The new line connects and integrates the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro, and contributes to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, to make Dubai (the best city to live in the world), by providing sustainable and flexible mass transportation options that contribute to facilitating movement. Residents and visitors, improving the quality of life, enhancing Dubai World’s competitiveness as an attractive center for global events, and enhancing the concepts of Dubai’s urban plan, such as the twenty-minute city, by providing more than 80% of services to residents within twenty minutes of commuting, and achieving development directed by TOD mass transit.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line has a number of notable features, as it includes the first Dubai Metro bridge over the Dubai Creek, which is 1,300 meters long, and an iconic station in the Dubai Creek Marina, distinguished by its unique architectural design, designed by the world’s leading firm (SOM) Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. (Skidmore, Owings and Merrill), which is one of the largest architectural offices in the world. It designed the Burj Khalifa, the Olympic Tower in New York, and the Sears Tower in Chicago. It also includes the largest transitional subway station for the metro network, with an area of ​​more than 44 thousand square meters. Its capacity is estimated at about 350,000 passengers per day. The Blue Line is also unique in that it is the first transport project that conforms to green building specifications (Platinum category). It also includes two transit stations linking the two Dubai Metro lines, the first is Centrepoint Station on the Red Line, and the second is Al Khor Station on the Green Line.

In determining the route of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, consideration was given to achieving sustainability in the project, as it connects many areas and projects with current and future high population density, with an estimated population of about one million people in 2040, as it serves the Blue Line, Dubai Creek Marina, and Festival City, which is one of the most important cities in the world. The most important promising development areas are Dubai International City, which includes the Chinese Market and large residential units, inhabited and visited by more than 200,000 people. It also serves residential areas such as Al Rashidiya, Al Warqa and Mirdif, as well as Dubai Silicon Oasis, which is one of the urban centers in the Dubai 2040 plan, and the Academic City, which It is expected that the number of its students in 2029 will reach more than 50 thousand university students.

The implementation of the Blue Line project will be in accordance with the latest international technologies in train systems, and the design of the stations took into account the optimal use of space, reducing the cost of implementation, operation and maintenance, and achieving integration with various means of transportation such as public transportation buses and taxis.

