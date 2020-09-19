The sale of mid-range smartphones of Samsung Galaxy A series has been quite good. Samsung Galaxy A51 has been the best selling smartphone of 2020 worldwide since its launch this year. After the launch, the South Korean company introduced the 5G variant of the Galaxy A51 in select markets. It has been almost 1 year since Samsung launched this phone and now information about its upgraded variant Samsung Galaxy A52 has started coming.Galaxy Club has made the information related to the upcoming Galaxy A52 public. The report reveals the rear camera setup of the upcoming phone. Galaxy Club claims that the phone will be given 4 cameras, just like the previous variant. However, the primary camera will be 64 megapixels. The remaining three sensors will be the same as before (ultra-wide, macro, depth). There is no information about the megapixel resolution of the second sensor yet.

Let us know that the upcoming Galaxy A52 has not been revealed for the first time. Samsung registered a phone of this name in early 2020 along with other smartphones in the Galaxy series. However, information about its new features has been revealed for the first time in the leak.

Samsung launched the official Galaxy A51 smartphone in December last year. However, the device was first made available for sale in Germany in January 2020. Now South Korean is expected to adopt the same plan for the newly upgraded variant.

Galaxy A51: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + screen. It has Samsung Cai Exynos 9611 chipset, up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB inbuilt storage. The phone has 4000mAh battery with 15 watts fast charging and USB Type-C port. This phone has 48 megapixels, 12 megapixels and two rear sensors of 5 megapixels. It runs on Android 10 based One UI skin.

