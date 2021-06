A motorist has found two valuable, approximately 350-year-old oil paintings in a dumpster along a highway in southern Germany. These are ‘Portrait of a boy’ by the Dutch Rembrandt pupil Samuel van Hoogstraten (1627-1678) and ‘Laughing self-portrait’, a work from 1665 by the Italian painter and contemporary Pietro Bellotti (1627-1700).



