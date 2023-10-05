Work, no to the minimum wage. The CNEL scuttles the opposition’s proposal: “Focus on collective agreements”

Door closed on minimum wage. The CNEL, called to express its opinion by Giorgia Meloni, accepted the government’s objections to the measure invoked by the opposition.

The technical document approved by the CNEL Information Commission emphasizes the coverage of collective bargaining, classifying pirated contracts as a “marginal phenomenon”. “A contractual wage treatment is by definition adequate if it is the result of a representative industrial relations system,” reports the report on poor work and the minimum wage, noting that in Italy the coverage rate of national contracts “approaches 100 percent.”

An orientation that excludes proposals such as that of the opposition which, with the exception of Italia viva, asks for a minimum wage of 9 euros gross.

“On the minimum wage, the CNEL certifies that it is a useless body,” attacked the economist Tito Boeri. “No reflection on the limitations of the available data. The conclusion that poverty among those who work is a problem of low productivity is aberrant. Many workers in Italy are paid less than the value of what they produce.”

OECD economist Stefano Scarpetta is also critical. “The minimum wage is not a tool to fight poverty, if anything it was the citizen’s income: it serves to give all workers a level of dignity appropriate to an industrialized country. Working poverty is the real problem,” he told Repubblica. “In Germany we started years ago with 7.25 euros, and then the measure was subjected to an annual check. The risks of a wave of layoffs proved unfounded, because unemployment did not worsen, so the minimum wage was gradually raised up to 12 euros. Now there is a union request to increase it to 14”, he added, recalling that the minimum wage “exists in almost all of Europe and in 30 out of 38 OECD countries”.

This first CNEL document, approved with the CGIL voting against and the UIL abstaining, will be followed by a second part on the proposals, which will be delivered to the councilors by 6 October. The final document will then be discussed at the CNEL assembly on 12 October. Five days later, on 17 October, the opposition proposal will return to the Chamber for a vote.

“The minimum wage serves those three and a half million workers in Italy who are poor even if they work and it is not an acceptable fate because it affects their life prospects, the fear of the future that we want to combat,” said Elly Schlein , recalling the recent ruling of the Supreme Court which opens up the possibility of establishing a “just constitutional salary”. “We will continue to insist that the government votes with us on the unitary proposal of the opposition which says two fundamental things: the first is that collective bargaining must be strengthened and we must ensure that this sweeps away pirate contracts, those contracts made to produce precariousness. And on the other hand, it sets a threshold, that of nine euros per hour, below which not even collective bargaining can fall,” he added.

Giuseppe Conte instead recalled the collection of signatures in support of the proposal. “On October 8th we will launch the signature day and I will be with you, first in Foggia, then in Naples, then in Rome,” he said.