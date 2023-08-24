Work, important news coming from the ministry

From the government Melons important news is coming on the job front. In fact, the executive is evaluating the possibility of raising i fringe benefits at least €1,000 for workers who do not have children. The measure – reads the Sole 24 Ore – can also arrive up to €3,000 currently but only for those who are parents and work. Productivity bonuses will also continue to enjoy a tax relief at 5%.

The proposal to raise the level could then get back on track deductible threshold for domestic work up to €3,000. It does not end here because the Ministry of Labor is also studying the renewals of some employment incentives, the provision in the intention of the government it should particularly concern women and young people, extended with the previous maneuver and expiring in December.

