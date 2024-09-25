Ideal for long days and with high fuel efficiency, Italika work motorcycles stand out in the market, given the prestige of this Mexican motorcycle brand founded on November 1, 2004 by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Walmart has great discounts and promotions on its website.

Among the variety of vehicles offered by the American chain, there are Italika, Vento, Bajaj, Veloci, Dinamo, Shamona and more. Among its options, a work motorcycle stands out, which, being on offer, you can save $14,300 learn about its banking promotions and features.

By selling work, sport, urban, and other motorcycles, you can choose the one that fits your needs. Among the offers, there is the FT250 TS red black Italika Work Motorcycle, this model, with an initial price of $44,299 is currently available for only $29,999.00 with the financial option to purchase it in installments of up to 20 months without interest with payments of $1,499.95.

Italika work motorcycles are ideal for safe and fast transportation, as well as having the necessary features to withstand long days, being equipped with powerful engines. Below we present all the details so you can evaluate your purchase.

What are the features of the FT250 TS work bike?



◉ It has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 18 Hp@8500 RPM, a displacement of 250 CC and a maximum torque of 16.6 Nm@6500 RPM.

◉ Its electric and pedal-operated starting system is very easy to use, it has standard transmission, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

◉ Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a double shock absorber swingarm, which give you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

◉ It reaches a maximum speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour, it has a tank with a capacity of 16 liters.

◉ A fuel efficiency of 24 kilometers per liter, and it supports a weight of up to 150 kilos.

Specs:



◉ Engine type: 4-stroke, single cylinder

◉ Displacement: 250 CC

◉ Maximum speed: 120 Km/h

◉ Maximum power: 18 Hp @ 8500 RPM

◉ Maximum torque: 16.6 Nm @ 6500 RPM

◉ Fuel efficiency: 24 Km/l

◉ Starting system: Electric and pedal

◉ Final drive: Standard

◉ Fuel capacity: 16 Liters

◉ Fuel efficiency per tank: 384 km

◉ Front Suspension: Telescopic Fork

◉ Rear suspension: Double shock absorber swingarm

◉ Front brakes: Disc

◉ Rear brakes: Drum

◉ Front tire: 80/90 R18

◉ Rear tire: 110/80 R18

◉ Load capacity: 150 Kg