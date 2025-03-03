Google co -founder, Sergey Brinhas urged the employees of the Great Search Company to work from the office Every day of the week to accelerate the development of general artificial intelligence (AGI). In internal communication, Brin suggests that 60 hours per week It is the optimal point of productivity and emphasized that Google has the ingredients to win the race for the AGI.

Although your statement does not change Google’s official hybrid work policy, it reflects its vision on the urgency of the moment. The competition with Openai, Microsoft and Meta has led Google to reorganize its strategy and launch constant updates of your gemini. In addition, Brin criticized employees to make the minimum effort and warned about the risks of labor exhaustion.

Work more for AI? Sergey Brin’s bet for AGI

The Google co -founder has turned on the debate on productivity in the technological sector. For him, reach general artificial intelligence (AGI) It is not just a possibility, but an urgency.

But is this the correct formula for innovation? Or rather, are we facing an approach that could wear out the teams in one of the most important races in the history of technology? While the competition with OpenAi, Microsoft and Meta intensifies, Google tries to recover its leadership in artificial intelligence. And Brin seems willing to tighten the accelerator.

The obsession with the AGI and the pressure on Google

Artificial intelligence has been Google’s focus for years, but since the launch of Chatgpt in 2022the technological giant has felt that his domain wobbles. Openai, backed by Microsoft, has made advances that have displaced Google from the avant -garde in AI.

Brin has actively involved in the company to reverse the situation. He has worked together with Google Deepmind engineers and has dedicated himself to personally reviewing code requests. His message is clear: if Google wants to win the career for the AGI, the commitment of the employees must be total.

But this approach generates questions. Is it really necessary to work 60 hours per week to innovate? The history of technology has shown that creativity does not always arise from exhaustion, but from the combination of talent, tools and time to reflect.

Hybrid work under pressure: End of flexibility?

Brin’s call to work in the office every day clashes with the hybrid work trend that many companies adopted after the pandemic. Google officially maintains a three -day face -to -face scheme a weekbut its co -founder seems to want a total return to the traditional model.

It is not the only one. Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs They have hardened their policies so that employees return to the office. Large corporations argue that face -to -face improves collaboration and productivity. However, many workers have found on teleworking greater efficiency and a better balance between working and personal life.

Brin’s memorandum suggests that Google is not satisfied with the current performance and seeks Maximize development speed. In the context of a technological war without truce, the pressure to obtain results is more intense than ever.

60 hours of work really drive innovation?

Brin has defended that 60 hours per week It is the key for Google to reach the AGI. It is not the first time that a figure in the technological world defends extensive working days. Elon Musk has promoted weeks of 80 hours in Tesla and Spacexand companies like Apple and Amazon have been pointed out by their demanding work cultures.

But human performance science suggests otherwise. Various studies have shown that Productivity falls dramatically after 50 hours a week and that exhaustion can generate more errors than advances. In addition, wear can lead to a talent escape, just when Google needs the best engineers in AI to overcome their rivals.

Brin has also pointed out that some employees only meet the minimum, something that, according to him, “demoralizes” the team. But, Is this the solution or the problem lies in the internal culture of the company?

The race towards general artificial intelligence

Beyond the debate on face -to -face work and workload, what is at stake is somewhat greater: the General Artificial Intelligence. The AGI represents the point at which machines equal or overcome human intelligencean objective that No company has reached still.

Google has advanced in this field with its models Geminiwhich seek to compete with the developments of Openai and Meta. Brin is committed to the AI ​​self-improvement: use their own models to write more efficient code, creating a continuous improvement cycle.

But AGI is not just a technical issue. It also implies Ethical and security challenges. Is Google prioritizing speed over responsibility? With the growing regulation on AI in Europe and the US, Brin’s urgency could collide with the need to develop a safe and aligned artificial intelligence with human interests.

Brin’s positioning marks a turning point for Google. Will you recover your leadership in AI based on extra hours and total face -to -face? Or, on the contrary, is it forcing a culture that could cause unnecessary wear on your team?

The future of artificial intelligence is at stake. And with him, the work model of the 21st century.