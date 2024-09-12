Work, unemployment drops. And employed people increase

In the second quarter of 2024, the work inputmeasured by hours worked, decreased by -0.2% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 1.6% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In the same period, GDP recorded growth both in cyclical terms (+0.2%) and in trend terms (+0.9%). This was reported by Istat.

Employment increased in quarterly terms by 124 thousand units (+0.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024), following the growth of permanent employees (+141 thousand, +0.9%) and self-employed workers (+38 thousand, +0.7%) which more than offset the decrease of fixed-term employees (-55 thousand, -1.9%); the number of unemployed decreased (-84 thousand, -4.6% in three months) and the number of inactive people aged 15-64 increased (+32 thousand, +0.3%). The trend for rates is similar: the employment rate reaches 62.2% (+0.2 points), the unemployment rate drops to 6.8% (-0.3 points) and the inactivity rate for 15-64 year-olds is stable at 33.1%. In the provisional data for the month of July 2024, compared to the previous month, there is an increase in employed people (+56 thousand, +0.2%) and in the relative rate (+0.1 points) which is associated with the decrease in the unemployment rate (-0.4 points) and the growth in the inactivity rate for 15-64 year-olds (+0.2 points).

Employment, in the second quarter of 2024, also grew in trend terms (+329 thousand, +1.4% in one year), involving, in this case too, permanent employees (+3.3%) and self-employed workers (+0.6%) compared to the decrease in fixed-term employees (-6.7%); the decline in the number of unemployed continued (-194 thousand in one year, -10.2%) and, at a slower pace than in the previous quarter, that of inactive people between 15 and 64 years of age (-32 thousand, -0.3%). This trend is reflected in the growth of the employment rate (+0.7 points compared to the second quarter of 2023) and in the decrease in the unemployment (-0.8 points) and inactivity (-0.2 points) rates, Istat continues.

From the side of the businesses the quarterly growth in employee positions observed since the second quarter of 2021 continues, with an increase of 0.5%; the intensity of the growth is similar for the full-time component and slightly lower for the part-time component (+0.4%); also in trend terms, the growth in employee positions (+2.6%) is more marked among full-time workers (also at +2.6%) and slightly more contained among part-time workers (+2.4%). The hours worked per employee decrease in quarterly terms (-1.0%), although increasing in trend terms (+0.3%). The use of redundancy payments drops to 7.5 hours for every thousand hours worked.

The vacancy rate decreases by 0.1 points in the quarterly comparison and by 0.3 in the trend comparison. The cost of labor per Full-time Equivalent Work Unit (FTU) records a significant increase on a quarterly basis, equal to 1.9%, due to the growth of both wages (+1.7%) and, to a slightly higher extent, of social contributions (+2.4); the increase in labor costs is also recorded in trend terms, standing at 4.5%, once again due to the significant growth of both the wage component (+4.7%) and social contributions (+4.4%). The particularly strong growth in wages observed in this quarter is mainly linked to the economic benefits provided for in the contract renewals.



“The data presented today by Istat confirm the growth trend of the Italian labor market with an unemployment rate that continues to fall and an employment rate that continues to grow”. Thus in a note the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon.

“We still have potential to exploit, but the path we have taken is the right one. The government’s approach focused on reducing the gap between job supply and demand, but above all the attention paid to developing skills and training workers, is bearing fruit”, he says. “An even more positive figure is seen in the quality of work offered, with an increase in the trend terms of permanent employees (+3.3 percent) and, at the same time, a decrease in temporary employees (-6.7 percent). The work continues, but the signals are positive”, he continues.