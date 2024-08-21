“The tools to support businesses that we manage in Invitalia provide money in the form of non-repayable or subsidized financing, but also training, support for the spread of business culture, and support. To allow young people who want to – and there are more and more of them – to get involved with their talent, to assimilate business culture, to be supported and facilitated, not only financially, but with the creation of opportunities”. This was stated at the Rimini Meeting by Bernardo Mattarella, CEO of Invitalia, speaking at the meeting entitled ‘Policies and strategies for a changing job’.

“Opportunities – continues Mattarella – both before starting the business, such as through the hubs of the Rete project that we manage on behalf of the Ministry of Sport and Youth that allows young people from various Italian provinces to approach the world of business, to breathe the culture of business. But also opportunities for development, for further financing, for the opening of new market sectors. I remember for example the Invitalia Startup System, a platform that makes available to the innovative startups that we facilitate, a whole series of opportunities: from matching with potential investors, to possible new market outlets, to further financing, to new development opportunities, to new partners and equity”, he concludes.