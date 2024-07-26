International organizations As the Inter-American Development Bank They already consider it as a serious warning sign the mental health effects at work.

The so-called burnout or job exhaustion It is a type of stress linked to the job which includes a physical or emotional exhaustioncan also cover the feeling helpless, useless and empty.

This suffering can cause serious health problems as cardiovascular conditionsand decreases productivity, capacity and decision making which It affects personal and company performance.

This also leads to a negative work environment with problems that are transferred to the mental health in the team already one high staff turnover.

In this context The mental health and well-being of workers is important for greater success in the life of the company.

He burnout in the worker It is something that has to be addressed by generating corporate awareness to confront it with preventive schemes, precise evaluations and forceful actions.

How many times do we say “I need a vacation from vacation” or “Monday is here again”, symptoms of stress and anxiety and that days off do not always imply rest, but in many cases are used to solve personal problems and do not mean real rest.

He work stress Sometimes it does not allow you to assimilate that you are no longer under a working condition and it takes several days to realize that it is really a period of rest.

It is necessary to understand that Mexican workers really require a period of rest, and that the work culture and correct application of the laws on the matter should be complied with.

Unfortunately, employers and workers are not yet fully aware of the need to disconnect from work.

According to the reform to article 330-E, section VI of the Federal Labor Law, it is established that “employers have a special obligation to respect the right of teleworking workers to disconnect at the end of the workday.”

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, working conditions changed all over the world and millions of people had to start working from home.

He remote employment and working from home It has taken over the working world, but it has generated situations of abuse and stress in workers due to the number of hours they remain connected and dealing with work situations.

Every worker has the right to disconnect from work once they have completed their work day, however, in many cases the law is a dead letter and is not enforced.

The ideal is a work-life balance, finding a balance between work and personal life, especially for the mental health of the worker.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Better Life Index reveals that long working hours can be detrimental to health, endanger safety and increase stress. Mexico has the highest rate of the organization among countries with long working hours.

Just imagine, Gallup estimates that a person will spend 80,000 hours of their life working, and the second most time they will spend on is sleeping. It is necessary to balance priorities between work and personal activities.

Governments can help balance the challenge facing workers by promoting supportive and flexible working practices.

