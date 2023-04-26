Home page politics

Split

Four instead of five days with full wage compensation? Among others, the IG Metall is for it – according to a survey, but not even half of the Germans.

Berlin – According to a survey, the majority of citizens in Germany do not consider the general introduction of a four-day week with full wage compensation to be sensible. In a Forsa poll, 55 percent of respondents spoke in favor of the star against the model in which employees would work fewer hours in the future, but would receive the same salary. 42 percent were in favor of it star further communicated.

4-day week: according to a survey, not so much in demand among Germans © Florian Gaertner/photothek.net

The push for a four-day week with full wage compensation came from IG Metall, among others. Supporters point to experiences from other European countries, according to which a four-day week reduces the workload and increases productivity. Opponents warn that companies could be overwhelmed financially and that the work involved cannot easily be spread over fewer working hours.

G7 and Co.: Pictures of the protests against globalization View photo gallery

Survey on the four-day week: East Germans particularly skeptical

According to the Forsa survey, citizens in East Germany are particularly skeptical: According to the information, 62 percent do not think the introduction of the four-day week makes sense. In the West it is 54 percent. The four-day week is particularly popular among supporters of the Greens: According to the information, 69 percent of them are in favor of an introduction and 29 percent are against it. Among SPD supporters, 43 percent are in favor and 53 percent are against. The model found the least approval among Liberals (FDP): 24 percent were in favor, 76 percent against. (frs)