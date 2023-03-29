During the last decades the migratory movement towards the United States has taken a lot of force and hundreds of people have processed visas to become legal residents of that country.

(We recommend you read: USA raises visa prices for tourists, students and temporary workers).

Nevertheless, there have also been many who have left as tourists or illegal immigrants and who have faced consequences such as deportation or loss of visa.

That is why the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has provided a new classification to grant visas to immigrants and non-immigrants seeking authorization to work in that country.



Among the options is the proposal to work temporarily as a nonimmigrant, as well asthe application for an immigrant visa to live and work in the United States.

(You might be interested: How is the visa exemption for Colombians going? Ambassador Murillo talks about the process).

Skills, education and work experience will be the factors that immigration agents will take into account to approve or deny a work visa application. See also Covid today Calabria, 3,551 infections and 5 deaths: April 20 bulletin

Categories like skills, education and work experience will be the factors that immigration agents will take into account to approve or deny a work visa application.

In addition, the United States Department of State will be the entity in charge of reviewing a formal application that must be submitted by an employer in that country for the issuance of the work visa.

This document must contain the petition on behalf of the future employee and the visa classification must be specified required. Likewise, it must contain the arguments of the employer to make the request.

(Also: Everything ready for high-level dialogue between Colombia and the US: what is expected?).

The immigration service also mentions the possibility of making a “self-petition” that corresponds to E-1 and E-2 status: visas issued to immigrants with extraordinary abilities or trade and investment applications.

The conditions, type of visa and length of stay in the United States will be defined by the Department of Homeland Security.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Former wrestler foils shooting of gunman in the United States

Visa to the US: Embassy adopts measure to reduce waiting times

The safest and most dangerous countries for women who want to travel alone