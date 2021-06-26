On the day when the unions take to the streets to ask for the extension of the layoffs, the warning from the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, resounds in the government rooms: “There is a risk of a social bomb”, he says, repeating basically a warning already launched by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Anyone who sees an opening to CGIL, CISL and UIL, however, is wrong. Prime Minister Draghi, as noted, is against the extension of the ban on firing, which for larger companies will expire in less than a week, on 30 June.

The Government seems oriented to grant only a selective extension for the sectors that are still suffering from the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We speak, in particular, of the textile industry and the footwear sector.

Today, Saturday 26 June, the unions take to the streets to ask instead to go ahead with the blocking of layoffs until the reform of the social safety nets that the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando is working on.

Yesterday in Genoa, the procession of workers of the former Ilva marched, protesting against the unilateral decision of the company to resort to the ordinary layoff even though the steel sector is not in crisis.

Minister Lamorgese warns: “There must be guarantees for workers such as social safety nets and layoffs, the risk we must avoid is the one I had feared in the past, that is the social bomb”.