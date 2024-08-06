Work: Istat, +25,000 employed in June; +337,000 on year

TO June 2024 in Italy, compared to the previous month, both employed people (after the decrease observed in May) and unemployed people are growing and inactive people are decreasing. This was reported by Istat.

L’occupation increases (+0.1%, equal to +25 thousand units) for men, permanent employees, self-employed workers, 25-34 year-olds and over-fifties; it decreases instead among women, fixed-term employees, 15-24 year-olds and 35-49 year-olds. The employment rate rises to 62.2% (+0.1 points).

The number of people looking for a job increases (+1.3%, equal to +23 thousand units) for both genders and among 35-49 year-olds, while it decreases among 15-24 year-olds and over-fifties. The unemployment rate rises to 7.0% (+0.1 points), the youth rate to 20.5% (+0.1 points).

The number of inactive is decreasing (-0.3%, equal to -41 thousand units) among men, 25-34 year olds and those over 50, while it is increasing among women, 15-24 year olds and 35-49 year olds. The inactivity rate drops to 33.0% (-0.1 points).

The increase in the number of employed people is also observed when comparing the second quarter 2024 with the first (+0.5%, equal to +124 thousand units). The growth in employment, observed in the quarterly comparison, is associated with the decrease in people looking for work (-4.0%, equal to -74 thousand units) and the increase in inactive people (+0.1%, equal to +18 thousand units).

The number of busy in June 2024 exceeds that of June 2023 of 1.4% (+337 thousand units to 23 million 949 thousand). The increase involves men, women and all age groups. The employment rate in one year increases by 0.7 percentage points. Compared to June 2023, the number of people looking for work has decreased (-6.4%, equal to -122 thousand units) and that of inactive people between 15 and 64 years of age (-0.8%, equal to -103 thousand).