Work, alarm for Italy: female employment is 18% less than male

Italy has one in front of it still a long way to go for fill up the gender gap employment and wages. The country will have to do one in the next few years collective effort huge. Just think that the female workers they represent less than half of men, that is 49% versus 67%, a minus 18% of the total. It’s at salary level the situation is not better: as you move up the job the gap widens, to get to disparity of even thousands of euros monthly in senior positions. But not only. Added to this is the still living weight of theyear pandemic 2020 which burned 470 thousand jobs, of which 275 thousand employed by female figures, or a 58% higher share than men.

A picture allaramente photogrammed by the data released today byPwC Italia Research Department, which highlight how the gender gap be one a reality that is anything but outdated in Italy. “In 2020, he points out Alessandra Mingozzi, partner of PwC Italia – il decline in employment unprecedented has affected women the most: out of a total of 470 thousand jobs lost, 275 thousand are women or 58 per cent higher than men. In terms of salaries, the situation does not improve: men receive an average salary of 8 percent higher than those of women “.

“Looking at the roles covered in the company – adds Mingozzi – Italy, together with Cyprus, is the tail light in the European ranking: only 28 per cent of managers are women. At European level, the percentage of women in managerial positions does not exceed 50% in any of the Member States. Overall in 2019 only one third of the managers of the European Union were women “.

Italy ranks in fact at 14th place in the ranking of the gender Equality Index drawn up by the European Institute for gender Equality (Eige), with a score of 63.5 points out of 100, 4.4 points lower than the European average. In Italy a woman perceives one net median salary of € 1,367, or 110 euros less than a man, who earns an average of 1,477.

“At the salary level – comments Alessandra Mingozzi – the gender gap is much more penalizing for women in top positions. Unfortunately, INPS data confirm that a female manager in Italy receives on average 2,300 euros less per month than a male colleague. And the differences persist on all levels, the monthly salary of women is lower than that of men: 700 euros for women at the “managerial” level, 800 euros for office workers, 600 euros for workers and 160 euros for apprentices “.

“These alarming data – underlines Mingozzi – they make us reflect on the need and urgency to reduce the employment and wage gaps with the adoption of a strategy by Italian companies aimed at inclusion, supported by specific action plans that put women at the center, enhancing their professionalism and guaranteeing equal treatment both in career and economic terms “

“To reverse the trend that sees women at a clear disadvantage in terms of work compared to men, an important signal comes from the institutions: In the Approximately 40 billion euros have in fact been allocated to Pnrr, aimed at supporting female employment which, according to the objectives of the Plan, by 2026 it should increase by 4 percentage points. Specifically, female employment should rise, again by 2026, in the South by +5.5 per cent, while that of young people by +3.2 per cent. We hope that the Italian restart puts women at the center of the system“, concludes Mingozzi.