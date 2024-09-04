Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal President Cruz Pérez Cuéllar confirmed this morning, following the derailment of the Ahumada-Juárez railroad last night, that work is underway to restore the area where the spill occurred.

“It was very unfortunate, there was intervention by Civil Protection, the National Guard and the National Migration Institute.”

He said the accident left four people injured and one minor dead.

“Work is already underway to restore the area where the spill occurred and to treat the injured in Juárez,” he said.