Work | Is the government enabling “three euro hourly wages”? We checked the facts

in Finland it is unlikely that we will see “three euro hourly wages” in the future either, but Finnish law also does not have any hard euro floor for wages in those sectors that are not bound by a collective agreement.

It is possible that when the government's plans are implemented, the coverage of collective agreements will decrease over time. At least there is an incentive for that.

This is the conclusion when the HS was checked by the vice-chairman of Teollisuusliitto Turja Lehtonen and Sdp vice-chairman Matias Mäkynen expressed concerns that the government enables the introduction of cheap labor to Finland by facilitating local agreements.

Teollisuusliitto's Lehtonen put the harshest words. He answered in the message service X, the Minister of Economic Affairs To Wille Rydman (ps), who in his own message called the trade union “Hakaniemi ay-mafia”.

“You are making it possible, for example, for foreigners to work in Finland at an hourly wage of three euros, is this in the interest of Finns?” Lehtonen wrote to Rydman.

Lehtonen tells HS that he referred to the government's efforts to increase the local, i.e. company-specific, agreement of working conditions. In addition, he referred to the government's plan to change the law so that employees could also be represented in negotiations by a person other than the chief shop steward.

Lehtonen's concern concerns especially those companies and industries that do not have universally binding collective agreements.

“For example, five guys from India can come, one of whom agrees with a local employer already abroad on behalf of the others that they will come to work in Finland with this kind of salary,” says Lehtonen.

Lehtonen reminds that in the forest industry, the employer side, i.e. Metsäteollisuus ry, broke away from the centralized collective agreement agreement “with the decision of one meeting” in autumn 2020.

Government is not removing the general binding nature of collective agreements in those sectors where one is valid. If there is a centralized collective agreement in force in the sector, employers who are not members of the union must also comply with it from now on.

Even today, collective agreements often define what can be agreed upon locally in companies. The government wants that the right to local agreement should henceforth also extend to those companies that are not part of the employers' union.

“ The government's proposal is not ready yet.

Sdp's Mäkynen did not talk about euro amounts in his own announcement, but he too expressed his concern about working conditions.

“The government is legalizing the trampling of working conditions with the help of foreign labor, which will affect the conditions of all employees,” he wrote.

Mäkynen tells HS in a phone interview that he is worried about, for example, shipyards where subcontractors bring labor from abroad as well. According to Mäkynen, the concern about “trampling on conditions” also applies to sectors covered by the collective agreement.

According to him, there is a danger that the workers brought in from abroad would agree to all the possible flexibilities allowed by the collective agreement at once, if there were no competent negotiators to support them.

Mäkynen also believes that the monitoring of contracts will weaken, as employers' unions are only obliged to monitor organized companies.

The government the presentation on local agreement is not ready yet. The matter is currently being prepared in the working groupto which employee and employer representatives have been invited.

The task of the working group is to prepare, by the end of January, proposals for the necessary legislative changes based on the government program records. The report will be prepared in the form of a government proposal.

The guidelines can be found in the government program and from the website of the law project.

“The government's will is that local bargaining is equally possible in all companies, regardless of whether the company belongs to an employers' association or what kind of employee representation system the company has,” it states.

“ “We do not have any minimum wage in the legislation.”

Employment law professor emeritus Seppo Koskinen from the University of Turku has studied Finnish labor legislation for a long time. He has also been asked for a statement on the new government proposal.

HS asked Koskis if there is any reason to worry about wages being suppressed.

“The concern is that the general obligation system would lose its meaning in certain sectors,” says Koskinen.

“Then there will no longer be any collective agreement at the bottom, and then we will go according to what agreements can be reached in the workplaces. We have no basis for that in legislation, there is no minimum wage.”

The only floor is provided by the practice of the occupational safety and health authority.

“They have to think about a kind of modest minimum,” says Koskinen.

According to him, that practical minimum is currently 1,385 euros per month. Calculating during normal working hours, it leads to an hourly wage of more than eight euros. It is far from the three euros painted by Lehtonen, but still a very small salary in modern Finland.

“I don't think the salary of an intern is so low in any collective agreement,” Koskinen compares.

The average monthly salary for the job title “trainee” was 1,985 euros in 2021.

Of course, the realization of that generous eight-euro floor also requires that supervision works and is sufficient.

According to Koskinen, the government's new law would probably weaken the incentive for employers to belong to an employers' union if they get the same benefits of local bargaining without belonging to a union. Little by little, this could erode general engagement in general.

An industry is considered to have a generally binding collective agreement if more than half of the employees in the industry work in companies that are bound by the agreement.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman (ps) and Minister of Labor Arto Satonen (kok) participated in the parliament's oral question hour on December 14.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) considers Lehtonen's and Mäkynen's concerns about suppressing wages with the help of foreign labor “very far-fetched”.

“This whole change in local bargaining is about local bargaining being based on collective agreements,” he says.

“ “A middle ground has been sought.”

He says that the government rejected, for example, Suomen Yrittäjie's proposal that local bargaining could be done completely without a collective agreement, even in those sectors where one is valid.

“It [Suomen Yrittäjien malli] would have gone much further. A middle ground has been sought here.”

In the future, the limits of local bargaining in the vast majority of industries would therefore still be determined by a centralized collective agreement agreed by the unions, and local bargaining would also be allowed for non-unionized companies accordingly.

According to Satonen, the example of Teollisuusliitto's Turja Lehtonen would not be possible in the government's model, because in the government's plan the employee's representative would still have to be a member of the national employee association in those cases where there is no generally binding collective agreement in force in the industry.

According to Satonen, the government wants to prevent the birth of so-called “yellow unions”, i.e. unions that appear to be in the interest of the employer, even if the chief shop steward is no longer the only possible negotiating partner.

“There must be a genuine mandate from the employees. No one wants fake trade unions in Finland,” says Satonen.

According to Teollisuusliitto Lehtonen, this is good, but he interprets the plan of the government program so that this condition only applies to the conclusion of a collective agreement, not to local agreements, which was the case in the example he mentioned.

Minister Satonen does not share the employee's concern that the general commitment of the entire collective agreement system is in general deteriorating.

What do you say to the concern that the future law on local bargaining would reduce the incentives for employers to belong to employers' unions and thereby undermine general commitment?

“I don't take a stand on that. It goes to the side of speculation and remains to be seen. However, I can say that it is within the scope of freedom of choice whether the employer wants to organize.”

Adjustment 31.12. 11:26 a.m.: Wille Rydman was mistakenly called the Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs in the article. Rydman is the Minister of Economic Affairs and Arto Satonen is the Minister of Labour. In addition, the deleted sentence according to which contracts are concluded in Metsäteolly today between companies and employees. There are trade unions involved.

Adjustment 31.12. 10:40 a.m.: Contrary to what was claimed in the story, no statements have been requested for the preparation of the board's proposal on local bargaining, but the issue is being prepared in a working group to which representatives of the employee and employer sides have been invited.