The Ministry of Development and Infrastructures advances in the works to improve the road safety of the highway that connects Lorca with Águilas (RM-11) that will benefit the more than 9,700 drivers who travel daily on this regional highway.

The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, accompanied by members of the Lorca corporation, visited this Thursday a new phase of the work on this regional road that consists of the repainting of all horizontal markings on both lanes, from Lorca to Águilas, which covers the total length of 33.4 kilometers.

The repainting of the road markings includes the axes, the side stripes, the marking, and the horizontal marking symbols throughout the highway.

Fernández Lladó recalled that the performance, which will be a regional investment amounting to 647,630 euros, has already concluded with the renewal of the pavement planned in the right lane of the highway, in the direction of Lorca-Águilas, along 3.6 kilometers, «and thus the deterioration of the road, caused by the high traffic that supports this high-capacity road ”.

“It is one of the main regional highways, and for this reason we have wanted to carry out these works before the summer so that it is in the best conditions for the trips to the coast that will take place in the coming months”, said the director .