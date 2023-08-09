Archaeological excavations in Castillejo de Monteagudo, the first in the last hundred years, continue to progress. These are the first surveys carried out in the fortified palace of the emir Ibn Mardanis (Wolf King) since those carried out by Andrés Sobejano in the years 1924-25. The experts are using state-of-the-art technology, such as drones, which will provide a 3D view of the area. Also a georadar that will allow to determine the existence of possible structures in the subsoil.

These are the first surveys carried out in the fortified palace of Emir Ibn Mardanis (known as the Wolf King), declared a National Monument in 1931, since those led by Andrés Sobejano in 1924 and 1925. The objective is to carry out an exhaustive diagnosis of the State of conservation of the walls, the towers, the interior of the patio and the rooms of the old Andalusian palace, which was the summer residence of the monarch and is located next to the Monteagudo fortress. Soon a pedestrian itinerary will be enabled that will allow the public to visit the works to contemplate the excavation.

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, verified first-hand this Wednesday the progress of the work together with the deputy mayor, Rebeca Pérez, and the president of the municipal council of Monteagudo, David Campoy. At the upper level, access conditioning tasks are being carried out, under the supervision of a team of 24 archaeologists, as well as cleaning and clearing tasks. In the analysis of the materials, the Carbon 14 technique, X-ray diffraction or electronic microscopy is also being used.

Works in the lower enclosure



The excavations in the Castillejo de Monteagudo have a subsidy of 400.00 euros from the Community, which will also be used to carry out interventions in the pools of Larache and the Molino Armero, in Cabezo de Torres. During his visit, the mayor of Murcia was also informed by archaeologists of the findings that have brought to light the excavations carried out in the lower enclosure of Castillejo de Monteagudo, an area where he was last June.

In this lower zone, whose action is financed with the 1.5% Cultural tax, the scaffolding will be installed at the end of this month of August to proceed, starting in September, to carry out the restoration and conservation work.

‘Las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo’ aims to recover the historical and cultural heritage of the municipality of Murcia. Specifically, the City Council has invested more than 5.5 million euros in the execution of this strategic project, which includes the enhancement of the Historic Site of Monteagudo and Cabezo de Torres. Both the Castillejo and the Larache Pool, also known as Huerto Hondo, are municipal property.