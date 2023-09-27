In Poland, refugee Ukrainians will probably pay more taxes this year than they cost the state. In Germany, on the other hand, only 18 percent of Ukrainian refugees have work. This is due to the German bureaucracy. A guest post.

Signpost to the contact point for refugees from Ukraine at the main train station in Cologne Image: dpa

UThe majority of Ukrainian war refugees have found work in many European countries, but less than a fifth have found work in German-speaking countries. However, their high professional qualifications are not being fully utilized everywhere.

In Denmark, 74 percent of Ukrainian war refugees have found paid employment, two thirds in Poland and the Czech Republic, and more than half in the Netherlands, Great Britain and Ireland. In Germany and Switzerland, however, it is 18 percent and in Austria 14 percent. The German debate gives the impression that refugees must always be a burden. The state-run Polish Economic Institute, on the other hand, expects refugees from Ukraine to generate more tax revenue than expenditure in 2023.