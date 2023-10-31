Work | In workplaces, courage is overrated, even irresponsible, says Juho Nenonen: “It means that employees are afraid”

Juho Nenose has a vision of psychological safety that aims at a healthy work environment. He is an experienced basketball player and a self-taught business coach whose clients are several listed companies. “Courage is overrated, even irresponsible, when it is required to survive everyday work,” he says.
“Gogo, go!” Juho Nenonen whips his teammates in Salon Vilppa’s basketball training.
Nenonen is the vice-captain of his team and a trusted player for nine seasons in a row, so he has the right to command a little.
Even in the basketball league, Nenose already started their 19th season in the fall. In the all-time statistics, he is the sixth most experienced player.
