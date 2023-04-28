Several international companies in Turkey, a country with which Colombia has maintained relations for more than 60 years, are offering employment to all people interested in traveling to the country and promise “competitive wages” in the labor market.

Most offers are focused on the commercial, productive and administrative areas. They are also looking for people who can speak Spanish.

Find out which companies are looking for workers and the requirements you must meet if you want to apply.

Turkey could be considered to be at the center of the world. It is a transcontinental country, which means that its territory is located between Europe and Asia, with most of its territory located in Western Asia and less in Eastern Europe. so your vast culture will allow you to know the best of many corners of the world.

Besides, Colombian citizens do not need a visa to travel to Türkiye, which makes the opportunity to visit the country even more attractive.

Although the capital of the country is Ankara, Istanbul is considered the largest city in the country and one of the most productive and with the greatest labor and cultural offer in the territory. Likewise, the city is one of the closest to European culture.

Is in Istanbul where you can apply for jobs offered by international companies.

Job offers move throughout the country.

Learn about jobs offered in Istanbul, Türkiye

configuration consultant

“If you are interested in IT project management and new technologies and business travel is an undoubted advantage of the job for you, then this offer is for you!”

This is the ad the multinational software company Comarch, which seeks a consultant who is responsible for finding technical solutions to customer requirements.

These are the requirements you must meet:

– Higher education (technical or economic studies are welcome)

– Very good level of English and, in case of knowing another language such as Spanish, German or Portuguese, it will be an addition that could outline you to be chosen

– Knowledge of issues related to the design of IT solutions

– Communicativeness and ease in the transfer of knowledge.

– Ability to define and solve problems creatively.

– Availability for business trips

Responsibilities:

– Participation in the execution of projects for the implementation of computer systems

– Configuration of the IT system according to the requirements and specifications of the client.

– Technical/substantive support to the client during the project

– Participation in the process of implementation of computer systems

Packaging Development Executive

British American Tobacco (BAT), the British multinational company that is positioned as one of the largest tobacco exporters in the market, seeks a packaging development executive.

Person shall develop, specify and manage all packaging materials, as well as supporting BAT’s global and regional packaging strategy.

These are the requirements you must meet:

– Between 2 and 5 years of experience Proven tobacco packaging and/or printing industry or FMCG with validated experience in art and reproduction systems.

– The post holder is encouraged to be able to collaborate reliably and close with the Operations and Supply Chain teams.

– Verifiable knowledge in the following areas: printing materials and processes, artwork creation and reproduction processes, and digital literacy and Illustrator skills.

– Advanced written and spoken English skills while being able to give presentations on various topics, technical or otherwise, to all levels of staff.

– He Fluent in Spanish and/or Portuguese it is an advantage

– Attention to detail, critical analysis and maximum precision

– Knowledge of printing technology and experience in color management and press approvals.

– Open to travel extensively and approve designs at print providers after normal business hours if necessary

transport planner

The multinational shipping company DHL is looking for a transport planner who perfectly manages the Spanish language and be willing to travel to istanbul.

These are the requirements you must meet:

– Good level of English and Spanish, both written and spoken.

– Minimum 1 year experience in Logistics or supply chain.

– Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.

– High customer orientation and spirit of teamwork.

The work to be done:

– Planning the order in a given time window to avoid any delay in delivery

– Ensure efficient and proactive communication with related parties

– Get in touch with the end customer to request a reservation for delivery if necessary.

– Solve delivery problems on the spot

– Define and contribute to increase operational performance through the generation/implementation of projects, ideas and solutions.

– Keep OTM updated with the latest data and operating costs.

– Supports the process of returning and rejecting customers to DC

– Build and manage the relationship with the Client’s Local Contacts; DC team

Likewise, there are many more offers for Spanish speakers as well as for people who have a high level of English.

