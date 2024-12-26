Many people in Spain think about work abroad for the advantages that this can bring when it comes to living new experiences, learning other languages ​​or soaking up other cultures. In addition, it can allow access to salaries that would be difficult to find in our country for similar positions.

In this sense, it is worth talking about Switzerland, one of the richest countries on the continent, and where you can receive some of the highest salaries in Europe. Now, the EURES job portal, in collaboration with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), has published more than 13,200 job offers, with which you can earn up to 8,700 euros per month.

One of the most interesting aspects of these job offers is that Spaniards can access them. no visa requiredall thanks to the free movement of people agreement between Switzerland and the European Union.

The average salary in this country is 8,756 euros per monthwhich puts it at around 105,105 euros per year if 12 payments were collected, which means 285.34% more than in Spainwhere the average salary is 27,276 euros per year (2,273 euros per month in 12 payments). Nevertheless, The final salary will depend on the job to be performed.

Regarding the minimum wage in Switzerland, it ranges, in exchange, between about 3,800 and 4,600 euros per month, depending on the region. This guarantees greater economic security, and is one of the reasons why this country has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe, standing at just 4.2%.

People interested in working in Switzerland can access the EURES portal, where they can find about 13,200 job vacancies in Switzerland. In the vast majority of them, knowledge of Swiss-German is required, but there are others in which it is not necessary.

Among the published job opportunities we can find vacancies for a wide number of work sectors: electricians, bricklayers, mechanics, cooks, medical and dental prosthetics technicians, landscape gardeners, plumbers, tire fitters, management and logistics assistants, engineering engineers. data…

How to work in Switzerland

As there is an agreement on free movement of people between Switzerland and the European Union, Spanish citizens can enter this country with their own national identity document or a valid passport, without the need for a visa. This agreement makes it possible to search for employment and to reside in Switzerland for up to 6 months while looking for work.

During the first three months it is not necessary to have a residence permitalthough, in the event that the job search extends beyond this time, it will be necessary to apply for a temporary residence permit, which can be renewed for up to one year by demonstrating that an active job search is being carried out.

In Switzerland we can find up to four residence permits: L permit (short term), for employment contracts of up to one year, valid for the duration of said contract; Permit B (residence), for indefinite contracts or contracts of at least 12 months, with a validity of 5 years. Its renewal may be limited in the event of prolonged unemployment.

There is also the G Permit (border), for those workers residing in neighboring countries and who return, at least once a week, to their home; and the C (Establishment) permit, which can be accessed once 5 years of residence in Switzerland have passed, and this has an indefinite duration.