The second half of May will see two Grands Prix scheduled for the Formula 1 world championship: in addition to the one in Spain, which will be held this weekend, the Principality of Monaco will host the seventh round of the season from 27 to 29 May. On the contrary, the first location that will host the Circus in June will be Bakuwith its own city circuit seat of the Azerbaijani GP. However, approaching this appointment, the FIA ​​has made a specific request for one modification to be implemented on the route.

More than a change in terms of layout, the Federation has paid some attention to theentrance to the pit lanewhich will need to be corrected for security reasons. The lane, in fact, is located at the absolute fastest point of the track, where the single-seaters far exceed 300 km / h. In the past, on the occasion of the first edition of 2017, the organizers had already inserted a mini chicane at the entrance of the lane, so that the drivers would pass within the maximum speed limits in the pit lane. However, general attention was rekindled after the incident that occurred at Max Verstappen last season on the starting straight, in which fortunately the Dutchman’s Red Bull crashed along a protective wall on the sides of the starting grid, and not at the point where the track and the pit lane divide.

Confirming the work in progress in Baku are the words of the Executive Director of the circuit, Arif Rahimovwho explained the interventions in progress as follows: “We are slightly modifying the entrance to the pits – commented – thanks to a request from the FIA ​​to make it a little safer. We will see how it goes, even if the drivers, in general, do not make mistakes when entering the pit lane. We will not make any other changes to the circuit, but during Friday free practice there may be further requests from the drivers to remove the curb in the bend near the old town, at a point where the circuit is tight. We have added, removed and added again. It will not be known until the cars hit the track. In any case – added Rahimov – there is a regulation of the FIA ​​on the width of the sections and on how the track is to be built. Ours was accepted by the FIA, so it is absolutely in order. In the past no one has ever complained, except for the curbs “.