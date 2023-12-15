France, more than half of employees “love” their company

In France, 64% of employees say they are “somewhat satisfied” with their company, while 17% even say they are “very satisfied”. This is what emerges from the fourth edition of the survey on the transformation of companies entitled “Le tableau de Bord de la Transformation des Entreprises”, carried out for No Com – a strategic communications company founded in 2008 by Pierre Giacometti and Alain Peron, partner in Italy of Comin & Partners, and France Invest from the French polling institute Ifop.

The survey – published exclusively by Le Parisien and conducted between 2 and 10 November 2023 on 1,502 employees of companies with more than 500 collaborators and headquarters across Europe – was commented on by the pollster Antonio Noto, who compared the survey data with those detected in 2023 by similar studies carried out in Italy.

“In our country, the situation is completely reversed, with only 28% of employees who declare themselves satisfied with their work and more than one worker in two (53%) who claims the opposite”, declared Noto. “However, for 62% of employees, their connection with their organization would improve if they were more involved in company decisions.”

According to the French study, the events linked to the health crisis have contributed to strengthening the sense of belonging of the collaborators to their company, with 81% overall satisfaction recorded which proves to be “the highest score since 2019, the year the first edition of the survey was published”. Record percentages also for the positive sentiment expressed by interviewees towards the economic health of their company (83%) and their attachment to it (74%).

This appreciation translates into workers who are increasingly inclined to speak well of their workplace, proud to be part of it and willing to recommend it. “Following the pandemic, in a social context characterized mostly by anxiety and mistrust, the company is perceived as a refuge”, underlined Pierre Giacometti, co-founder of No Com. For this reason, the desire for change has decreased, from 32% in 2019 to 26% in the current barometer.

“However, around 20% of employees – and that's not a small thing – complain of feeling unwell,” added Giacometti. Only 13% of collaborators declare themselves proud and loyal, while 47% of colleagues are “skeptical” or “disputer”, distrustful or dissatisfied. The remaining 40% is represented by those who support their organization but in a moderate way.

Furthermore, the research shows that in France, today more than ever, it is the salary that influences the relationship with one's company; in fact, 25% of employees declare that they are influenced by their paycheck in choosing one company over another. In Italy, surprisingly, 45% of collaborators who leave their company do so rather due to relationship problems with colleagues or with the boss. Economic reasons, in this case, only come in second place.

The survey carried out for No Com also analyzes the opinion of employees regarding the external and internal communication of their company. If communication on products or services, values ​​or mission convinces with 76% – 84% of the votes, the same cannot be said of internal communication regarding, for example, issues such as the organization of work during the health crisis ( 66%) or the relationship with collaborators (59%). “The more good the company has a reputation, the more proud you are to work there”, observed Giacometti. “The boss should speak more often to his employees, but he should also do so in public, promoting his vision and the role of his company in society”.

Finally, 81% of employees declare that they be in favor of the four-day work weeki, with 66% of those interviewed who would like to have more free time available. Smart working is also top of the list.

The same is true in Italy. “Until 2020, compensation and the relationship with colleagues represented the main criteria for employee satisfaction, but after the pandemic, free time (54%) and smart working (58%) have become decisive, even more than the economic motivation that , however important, is no longer at the top of the ranking”, commented Antonio Noto, who concluded by underlining how young people are changing their approach to the profession, “linking their satisfaction no longer to the idea of ​​having a career but to possibility that work can be complementary to the psychophysical well-being that develops beyond the walls of the office”.

