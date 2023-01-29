Sunday, January 29, 2023
Work | I will work on additional premises for kindergarten and supported housing

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in World Europe
The city rents more space for daycare center Ratika on Humalistonkatu and establishes a new supported housing unit in the same building.

At address Humalistonkatu 4 nursery Ratikka is expanding. In addition, a new short-term supported housing unit will be established at the same address.

On Wednesday, the Helsinki City Council will discuss a motion in which the premises will be leased from Helsinki City Apartments Oy (Heka) to the city for a period of 20 years.

Repair and modification work has already started on the property, and it is estimated that they will be completed in May 2024.

Town’s according to the presentation, more space for daycare services is needed in Töölö, because with the investigation of daycare centers without building permits, two spaces have had to be given up in the area. In addition, some of the current facilities require repair.

The daycare’s customer capacity will almost double when the first floor of the former service building for the elderly is converted into the daycare’s group spaces.

The premises of the former service center for the elderly will be changed to be more suitable for housing services for the disabled. The building is already used for short-term housing.

With the renovation, five new apartments for longer-term supported housing will be available on the fourth floor of the building.

Independent living can be practiced in the premises. In the new facilities, statutory days off are also enabled for the customers’ carers.

