Work | Human contacts at workplaces have decreased, and this can have serious consequences – Expert reminds of the employer’s duty

Free-form chatting with colleagues increases well-being and work efficiency.

Last days the news that a dead man was found in the toilet of a workplace restaurant in the city of Helsinki in December has made many workplaces the talk of the town. The employee left the bathroom in the middle of the workplace lunch and did not return.

According to HS information, the man did mobile and independent work in the urban environment sector. The knowledge that the employee was dead in the toilets for a week has been shocking to many.

Without taking a stand to the incident reported in the last few days, the thought of dying during the workday is wild. Especially if no one notices the employee’s absence for several days.

“Major changes in working life have caused separation from communities throughout the 21st century. Middle management has been reduced and a more self-directed work culture may have increased loneliness at work for some. During the Corona period, remote work increased this even more and destroyed all sense of community”, research professor Jari Hakanen The Occupational Health Institute (TTL) says.

According to Hakanen, work has become more and more a “me-project” instead of a “we-project” for many. Now that even in many specialist fields, remote work has significantly and partly permanently become more common, informal responsibility and care in work communities is easily reduced.

“Knowing how a colleague or employee feels is a way to build trust,” says Hakanen.

In a good situation, the employer can trust that the employee will tell if he has problems with his health or his ability to cope at work. Correspondingly, the employee dares to say that there are problems and can trust that a solution will be sought for them if necessary. Trust is broken if problems are not discussed.

“This is why joint lunch meetings, coffee breaks and face-to-face meetings are important,” says Hakanen.

“ The employer’s responsibility for employees also covers work done outside the workplace during working hours.

Also the occupational safety lawyer of the Regional Administration Office (avi). Aki Eriksson reminds that coffee table observation is a very good means of interaction also between employer and employee. The employer has a general duty of care also in relation to the employee’s health and mental well-being.

“The riskier the job, the fewer subordinates a supervisor should have, but no exact figures for different fields are defined in the Occupational Safety and Health Act,” says Eriksson.

The employer’s responsibility for employees also covers work done outside the workplace during working hours. However, the employer has limited opportunities to take care of, for example, the indoor air quality of the work space or work ergonomics, if you are working remotely.

“It is the employer’s organization’s responsibility to ensure that the supervisor has sufficient resources and expertise to perform his duties so that he can take care of the well-being and job security of his subordinates,” says Eriksson.

All matters related to occupational safety are evaluated on a job-by-job basis. For example, according to Eriksson, working alone can be associated with the risk of, for example, an illness attack. Therefore, at the individual level, for example, the employee’s basic illnesses and psychosocial load factors should be taken into account when thinking about risks.

“It is important for the employer to include occupational health care in the workplace hazard investigation process,” Eriksson reminds.

According to the law, coworkers are not responsible for each other’s well-being, even though the law prohibits inappropriate treatment in the workplace. The employee’s own responsibility is emphasized in remote work, when the interaction is more limited.

Jari Hakanen praises, for example, the mentoring system implemented in many workplaces, where, for example, young newcomers are assigned a more experienced colleague with whom they can talk more informally.

“ In working life, there should be permission to talk about problems other than once a year in a development discussion.

“In any case, I would prefer models of low-threshold care, where people are asked, ‘What’s up?’ I also encourage employees to be socially courageous and to bring up workplace grievances in time,” says Hakanen.

In some workplaces, there is a trap of too much delicacy, in which case the employee is not asked difficult questions and the employee does not want to burden the members of the work community with their problems.

“In an unstable working life, there should be permission to talk about problems other than once a year in a development discussion,” says Hakanen.

In travel and gig work, you should also try to maintain contact with the parent company in some way, so that they know how the employee is doing. The good aspects of working alone are that the employee is trusted, but there are also a lot of risks involved.

“For an employee, the threshold to change jobs is much lower if the employee is not committed to the work community,” says Hakanen.

According to him, the social resources related to the working community, such as trust, appreciation and interaction, increase well-being.

“They are scientifically linked to health and better work ability.”

Made by TTL according to the survey on remote and hybrid work, people who want to continue to do more remote work are often those who have a large workload and are overwhelmed. There may also be conflicts in their workplace.

Hakanen reminds that they are the ones who would benefit the most from social resources but do not see it themselves.

“People who want to be at the workplace more are more likely to experience the absorption of work,” says Hakanen.

Admittedly, people’s motives are often contradictory and a strong habituation to remote work makes many people stay in the home office. Returning to meeting people is also overwhelming at first.

Both Hakanen and Eriksson are both of the opinion that in many jobs it would be good for the employer to oblige their employees to come to nearby jobs from time to time.

“In the long term, participating in the social interaction of the work community also increases competence, prevents isolation and maintains our social skills even in our free time,” says Hakanen.