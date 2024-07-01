Work | HS met perhaps the most legendary market seller in Finland

There is a seller at Mikkeli market, whose reputation still haunts him. Kaija Ahonen has served both presidents and lost Americans. American potatoes is also Ahonen’s motto: “When everything goes, the arts remain.”

A market career is lifelong, jokes Kaija Ahonen, who has worked at the Mikkeli market for twenty years.

Last summer A skiing legend hit the Mikkeli market Juha Mieto with his entourage. They did business Kaija Ahonen at the market stall.

“Let’s take a picture as a memory,” Mieto said and grabbed Ahonen under his arm.

It was not the first time that well-known Finns have appeared at Ahonen’s stall.