Work | HS met perhaps the most legendary market seller in Finland

There is a seller at Mikkeli market, whose reputation still haunts him. Kaija Ahonen has served both presidents and lost Americans. American potatoes is also Ahonen’s motto: “When everything goes, the arts remain.”
Last summer A skiing legend hit the Mikkeli market Juha Mieto with his entourage. They did business Kaija Ahonen at the market stall.
“Let’s take a picture as a memory,” Mieto said and grabbed Ahonen under his arm.
It was not the first time that well-known Finns have appeared at Ahonen’s stall.
