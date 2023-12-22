Work | “Heroes of less work” – the average working hours of Finns started to drop sharply

HS asked two experts why average working hours are decreasing both in Finland and around the world.

Average working Finns work fewer hours than before the corona pandemic.

The same change can be seen in other developed countries.

“There is a long downward trend in average working hours, which is related to, among other things, increased well-being and the longing for free time,” says the Bank of Finland's Forecasting Manager Meri Obstbaum.

“During the Corona period, this reduction became steeper.”

According to Obstbaum, one research result is that the number of people working “ultra-long” working hours has decreased internationally.

“There are fewer of these 'heroes of labor'.”

Average working hours will decrease if those working full-time work less than before or if an increasing proportion of the workforce works part-time.

Director of the Labor and Economic Research Institute Labore Mika Maliranta have noticed the same thing.

“It's true that in recent years, the number of knobs has developed better than the working hours,” he says.

By knob number, he means Finland's employment rate, which clearly strengthened during the last government term.

The increase in the employment rate and the decrease in average working hours have canceled each other out. More and more people are working, but the average employee works slightly fewer hours than before.

The end result is that the number of working hours per year in the entire economy has remained in the same magnitude category in recent years. However, it is higher than in 2015, when Juha Sipilä (central) government started its work.

According to Malirantna, the working hours in Finland are “at a historically high level”, when their number is compared to the working-age population.

In his opinion, Finland's figures stand up to comparison with reference countries such as Denmark or Germany.

In Obstbaum's opinion, it would still be good to pay attention to the decrease in average working hours, because taxes are paid based on working hours, not the employment rate.

The Bank of Finland's Forecasting Manager Meri Obstbaum advises the government to pay attention not only to the employment rate but also to the number of working hours worked.

The increase in the employment rate sought by the government will not in itself balance the state economy if working hours do not increase at the same time.

Of course, high employment yields many benefits for society and employees other than tax euros.

Increased the longing for free time is a phenomenon that some of you may recognize in your close circle and maybe even in yourself as Christmas approaches.

However, Maliranta and Obstbaum agree that the increase in the value of one's own time is not enough to explain the decrease in average working hours.

One reason is structural. When employment is already high, as it is now in Finland, those who remain to be employed are often those who do not have the opportunity to work full-time.

“There is still more and more workforce that has challenges with skills or health. And increasingly also those who have challenges with combining work and everyday life,” says Maliranta.

As they join the workforce, the average number of hours worked decreases.

There are situations in families where everyday life does not allow both to work full weeks or at least overtime.

“When there are young children, for example, many see it as natural that the other works part-time, for example. It is not very surprising.”

Is also it is possible that employers' understanding of reduced working weeks will increase.

It has been in Sweden common for a long time, that parents of young children do 70 or 80 percent of the week. Swedish employers are used to making these arrangements.

Working life in Finland has been more of an either-or type: you either line up or you don't.

Maliranta believes that the current labor shortage is forcing Finnish employers to a new kind of vicissitude in flexible working time arrangements.

“In that sense, the labor shortage can be a positive thing,” he says.

Mika Maliranta, director of the research institute Labore, sees that the labor shortage can have positive consequences for the labor market if flexible working methods increase.

If a full-time expert cannot be recruited, it must be seen whether more part-time workers can be hired, and how the work will then be organized.

The difference with Sweden has evened out, at least for women. In the recent Statistics & Trends magazine of Statistics Finland, it is reported that the employment differences between Swedish and Finnish mothers are clearly reduced.

Sweden has also been ahead of Finland in the part-time employment of pensioners. Maliranta believes that the labor shortage will put pressure on Finnish employers to change this state of affairs as well.

Finland layoffs are a special feature.

The corona era saw a high spike in layoffs, which also fell quickly after the world economy recovered and the restrictions were lifted. Layoffs reduce the number of hours of those working full-time.

In the statistics, a person who has been laid off is counted as working full-time, but in the questionnaire that maps working hours, he answers zero about his working hours during the weeks of layoff.

Maliranta and Obstbaum both consider Finland's layoff system to be good: layoffs are avoided, and the workforce is immediately available again if the situation improves.

“ “The growth of wages for those changing jobs has accelerated strongly compared to recent years.”

However, the already high employment rate and layoffs do not explain why average working hours are decreasing in other developing countries as well.

Obstbaum says that the same phenomenon is observed in other euro countries, and not all of them have the same employment rate development as in Finland. They also do not have a layoff law like in Finland.

Obstbaum concludes that one common explanatory factor is the corona pandemic.

“The fact that this is happening in many countries at the same time in the same way suggests that there is a symmetrical shock behind it. That's the kind of pandemic it was.”

It is not easy to understand why the pandemic would reduce working hours. An increase in flexibility could also be behind this.

“Have the working methods during the corona period and remote work then enabled part-time work in a different way than before?” Obstbaum asks.

“Perhaps you can do something small part-time from home, even if you can't travel to the workplace.”

December the economic news has not helped to throw away everyday worries.

Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Finland darkened their growth forecastand the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) said that Finns don't deserve their standard of living.

Despite the sluggish economy, Labore's director Mika Maliranta says that the employee market still prevails in Finland. Many companies would like to recruit more experts than they are available.

At Labore, this has been studied by looking at sliding scale, i.e. salary increases that exceed the minimum level of the collective agreements.

“Companies have paid many employees more than the contracts stipulate. The growth of wages for those changing jobs has also accelerated strongly compared to recent years.”

According to Maliranna, this especially applies to employees who graduated from the fields of natural sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Maliranta considers this a good thing in terms of the future productivity of the Finnish economy, as experts in these fields are often developing or introducing new technology.