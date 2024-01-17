Work | Heka starts change negotiations: Dozens are threatened with layoffs

The jobs can leave 33 people.

Helsinki city ​​apartments (Heka) will start change negotiations. The goal is savings of three million euros in personnel costs.

The scope of the negotiations includes the entire staff of Heka, i.e. more than 700 employees in total. The threat of dismissal applies to a maximum of 33 employees.

In December it was reported that Heka plans to give up salary increases based on personal evaluations. The weak economic situation was said to be the reason.

At the same time, it was announced that the benefits of the personnel will be cut. In the past, employees have been allowed to wash their own cars needed for work in the organization's maintenance facilities. The cutter hit the washing option.

The background to Heka's financial challenges is the rise in interest rates.

Heka has raised its rents significantly. It was decided to raise the rent by 12 percent. However, the city allocated millions to mitigate the perceived high increases.

The increases have attracted criticism. The increases have been aimed at apartments, even if they have a long list of defects. In one apartment, for example, the window frames have been in poor condition, the wallpaper has fallen half off the walls, the worst temperature in the apartment has been only 17 degrees and the refrigerator is rusted.

In another place, white growth has grown on the chairs stored in the attic storage.