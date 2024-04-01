The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the Higher Colleges of Technology, announced the start of work on developing the HCT-Sat 1 satellite, which is a nanometer satellite dedicated to Earth observation, with an area of ​​U1, and dimensions of 10 x 10 x 10 cm. The satellite will be developed by a number of students from the Higher Colleges of Technology, under the supervision of a team of experts at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and is scheduled to be launched by the end of this year.

The Higher Colleges of Technology students arrived at the center on March 4, beginning their journey that extends from assembly and integration operations to rigorous testing of the satellite, in addition to supervising the launch of the payload and ensuring that all essential communications services are provided smoothly. The next phase of HCT-Sat 1's development includes software update and final configuration, and this work is scheduled to be completed by April 4.

The center’s partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology includes a comprehensive educational experience, by empowering students and faculty members through training, and providing them with a comprehensive understanding of the “CubeSat” curriculum, which represents an important step in integrating space technology into the educational sector, with the aim of enhancing the position of the United Arab Emirates. In the field of space exploration and science.

Regarding this cooperation, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “We at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center are committed to promoting a culture of innovation and excellence, especially among young people who are considered future pioneers in the space sector in the United Arab Emirates. Starting work on HCT-Sat 1 reflects our belief in the importance of developing education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and this is demonstrated by the participation of students from the Higher Colleges of Technology in developing a satellite, which contributes to inspiring a new generation capable of achieving the UAE’s ambitious goals in the field of space exploration. We are confident that this hands-on experience will provide our students with the skills and knowledge needed to push the UAE National Space Program to new heights.”

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, expressed his happiness in cooperating with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the HCT-SAT 1 satellite development project, which represents the result of a partnership between the two sides with the aim of empowering students with space sciences and understanding the importance of its research in developing humanity and increasing… Their awareness of the UAE’s efforts and achievements in the field of space exploration, to be part of the country’s vision and ambitions to achieve leadership in this vital sector that is witnessing global competition today.

Dr. Al-Ayyan added that this project is an affirmation of the colleges’ strategy aimed at promoting applied education that empowers students with future skills and enhances their career opportunities in vital sectors, as (34) male and female students from various branches of colleges of technology from various engineering specializations, including aviation sciences, are working on the project. Airframe design and electrical engineering, as well as students from the media specialization may work on the marketing aspect of the project, in addition to nine faculty members, as students and academics will work with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center team during the current year to complete all stages of the project, which includes designing the satellite and assembling its parts. It will be tested until it is launched and placed on orbit, which is planned for October 2024.

He stated that this partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center provides valuable opportunities for students who have a passion for the field of space to get closer to this sector with scientific knowledge, experience, and learning at the hands of specialists and experts, and will create opportunities for them to work, innovate, and scientific creativity, which creates the foundation for qualified youth to serve future national plans and goals. Which enhances the UAE’s achievements and presence in the space sector.

It is noteworthy that the cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Higher Colleges of Technology is an important strategic step towards integrating space technology into the curriculum, which provides students with unparalleled opportunities to work in the space sector, paving the way for them to be essential contributors to enhancing the space sector’s growing journey in the world. United Arab Emirates.