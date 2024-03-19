The GDC 2024 stage was the backdrop to the demo published by AMD which shows the advantages brought by the technology DirectX 12 Work Graphs in rendering operations. Officially announced last week by Microsoft, this feature is now being applied in the first demonstrations by manufacturers and developers: used on a Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Work Graphs was able to reduce rendering times.

Work Graphs in video games

A screenshot of the demo published by AMD

Work Graphs is a technology developed by Microsoft as part of the DirectX 12 libraries that allows developers to distribute more work to the GPUthus freeing the load on the CPU.

GPU rendering operations can limit “bottlenecks” on the processor, consequently increasing the effectiveness and speed of rendering itself, with direct benefits for games and applications.

The graph showing the benefits of Work Graphs

In this very first application, AMD highlighted how using Work Graphs on a Radeon RX 7900 can increase performance by 39% compared to traditional techniques. The tests were carried out on a “pre-release” version of the Adrenalin drivers that enables the “ExecuteIndirect” command and Work Graphs with the Mesh Shading extension, in a configuration equipped with a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Using the previous methods based on ExecuteIndirect, rendering operations are 64% slower: the difference with the new technology, although still in its initial phase, therefore gives rise to hope.